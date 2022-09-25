Byron Williams: A politicized court? Of course it is.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts recently defended the integrity of the Supreme Court by offering that high-profile decisions like those in the court’s last session should not lead to questions about its legitimacy. It is never a good sign when the chief justice must defend the institution’s legitimacy.

“The court has always decided controversial cases and decisions always have been subject to intense criticism and that is entirely appropriate,” Roberts said. But he also felt unpopular opinions shouldn’t undermine the court’s legitimacy.

During the last session, the conservative-leaning Roberts court, on issues from climate change to immigration to the Second Amendment to the separation of church and state to abortion, flexed it judicial muscles.

According to a recent Gallup poll, public opinion of this court stands at 55% disapproval. I suspect much of that is the result of high-profile rulings that run contrary to public opinion. Though the Supreme Court is not immune from public sentiment, it is not a majoritarian institution. But it does have a legitimacy perception problem.

The judicial branch of government, as articulated in the Constitution, is a de facto political body. Appointments to the federal bench are made by the executive branch and confirmed with advice and consent by the legislative branch’s Senate chamber.

The court was hyper politicized when then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the decision to not hold hearings for Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016, which also happened to be an election year.

Some claimed Republicans were following precedent in divided government by not giving Garland a hearing. This is mere talking-point gibberish with no factual basis. Here’s what Lindsey Graham said in 2016 about not holding hearings for Supreme Court nominees during an election year:

“I want you to use my words against me. If there is a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, ‘Let’s let the next president whoever it might be make that nomination.’”

But when that situation occurred in 2020, Senate Judiciary Chairman Graham laid the groundwork for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to get approved in 10 days — eight days before the 2020 general election.

The political manner in which the current court achieved its 6-3 political majority cannot be ignored, but there is also a self-inflicted wound that contributes to questions about legitimacy.

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, was closely connected to more than half of the groups that lobbied the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, which constitutionally protected women’s right to abortion.

According to Politico, of the 74 amicus briefs presented by conservative groups to overturn Roe, 38 had ties to Justice Thomas’ wife. How does this not present the optics of a conflict of interest? As New York University law professor Melissa Murray noted, “The Thomases are normalizing the prospect of too close an association between the Supreme Court and those who litigate before it.”

It is difficult to maintain the appearance of legitimacy when shrouded by political chicanery and conflicts of interest. None of the aforementioned violate the law, but the strength of America’s project is grounded in perception.

The court should be a non majoritarian institution; the constitution is a non majoritarian document. But in America’s democratic-republican form of government legitimacy depends as much on the journey as the outcome.

The Republican Party has won the popular vote for president once since 1988, but, because of the Electoral College, has won three of the eight elections appointing five of the six conservative justices.

In the 21st century, as the entrenched minority party, Republican politics at the federal level has invested in the instruments of minority rule to ensure generational control. Rather than an ability to be the big tent that offered market-based solutions, Republicans are now a party that too often appeals to the human condition’s worst impulses as the pathway to success.

If the Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority is viewed as an extension of Republican politics, as the evidence suggests, Chief Justice Roberts can opine all he wants about the court’s legitimacy. Outside of the GOPs echo chamber few will hear it; and even fewer will be convinced to the contrary.