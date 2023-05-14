The constant drips from Supreme Justice Clarence Thomas’ leaky faucet, resulting from the dogged investigative work by ProPublica, serve as a tragic commentary on American democracy.

It has already been reported by ProPublica that Harlan Crow, a billionaire and major GOP donor, has for decades underwritten lavish vacations for Thomas and his wife, “Ginny,” that went unreported. It has subsequently come to light that

Crow bought Thomas’ family home, creating a financial windfall. Now Thomas’ mother lives in it rent-free. If this were an infomercial, here’s my cue to say: “But wait! There’s more!”

ProPublica recently reported that Crow paid the tuition at a boarding school for Thomas’ grandnephew. According to ProPublica, the tuition was $6,000 per month.

None of ProPublica’s reporting to date suggests Thomas is in legal jeopardy. But that misses the point. On the flimsy terrain of partisanship, Thomas’ infractions, thus far, are an acceptable practice to the extent it is unlikely he will be forced to resign or possibly be impeached.

Should Thomas resign or face impeachment? Absolutely!

That assumes, however, a different political climate, certainly not the one in which we’re currently embroiled. Throughout his tenure on the court, Thomas is known famously for his silence during oral arguments. But when it comes to his financial relationship with Crow, Thomas vociferously holds up his middle finger to the institution that employs him.

There is no question, in my view, that Thomas’ infractions trump those of former Justice Abe Fortas, who was forced to resign from the court in 1969. But the circumstances differ greatly. We should dismiss the canard that Fortas did the “honorable” thing by resigning. Fortas resigned only after it was clear the “honorable” thing was his only option.

The Supreme Court, under the leadership of Chief Justice Earl Warren, was a different institution than today under Chief Justice John Roberts. With a 6-3 conservative majority, Roberts is more of a cat herder than an effective leader of the third branch of government.

Moreover, there were individuals serving in Congress, circa 1969, regardless of party, who refused to allow their partisan sensibilities to serve as the final arbiter. Today’s political landscape bears little resemblance to that grand commitment.

The current 6-3 conservative majority is the result of political hypocrisy fortified by an ends-justifying-the-means rationale. There’s no doubt the Republican-led House would already be holding impeachment hearings if Thomas’ infractions were conducted by one of the liberal members of the court.

There are members of Congress in the majority who do not believe there is a separation between church and state, that Jan. 6 was a “little riot,” and that God bears some responsibility for mass shootings. This hardly feels like a body interested in preserving the legacy of the court from the appearance that an associate justice has been compromised financially by one of its party’s largest donors.

Such musings reflect a stark disregard for a central tenet of American democracy. Preserving the ethos of the institution is no longer the paramount consideration. Partisanship is the natural byproduct of America’s democratic-republican form of government. When it is viewed as preeminent the system cannot survive.

There is nothing in the Federalist Papers or Constitution that leads one to conclude that actions that undermine the republic only apply to the opposition. What should the expectations be for individuals who cling to a sophomoric sense of democracy? Maybe our standards are just a wee high to hope they might place the nation above immediate gratification.

One can serve as an apologist for Thomas’ actions, with pedantic nonsequiturs, such as “what about (fill in the blank)?” as a way to justify something that would otherwise be unacceptable. The baseline for democracy cannot be limited to the cataracts of one’s partisan vision. A Supreme Court justice is not untouchable simply because he votes in a manner one approves.

The financial relationship between Thomas and Crow, as well as the subsequent response, are the latest reminders that we are adrift from our democratic values. It is too simplistic to blame Thomas exclusively.

For American democracy to flourish certain mores must be upheld. Otherwise, we are a banana republic covered by the veneer of red, white and blue bunting, along with fireworks to commemorate special occasions.