Byron Williams: As Democrats try to predict the future …… GOP is unmoored from reality

It still may be too early to predict if Democrats will be cast in their familiar role as the foil that successfully locates defeat within the jaws of victory.

Ironically, Democrats may have an unlikely ally that may bolster their political fortunes in 2022 in the form of the Supreme Court.

In what increasingly appears to be some form of a rollback of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 privacy case where the Supreme Court protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction, Democrats’ political fortunes could get an assist from an unlikely source.

The oral arguments in the recent Mississippi abortion case, along with the court’s unwillingness to strike down an even more restrictive abortion law in Texas, suggests Roe of the future will probably look very different from the one of its past. It begs the question: Has the dog finally caught the car? Moreover, does it have a plan for going forward?

It’s not only that the court would be overturning a ruling that, according to a November ABC/Washington Post poll, is supported by 60% of Americans and opposed by 27%, it also would be the tangible example of the political stench that made it possible.