Byron Williams: As Democrats try to predict the future …… GOP is unmoored from reality

Democrats!
If it were not so serious it would be comical. The fear that you exhibit from the images of your own shadow is breathtaking as some of your top pundits are ready to concede the 2022 midterm elections.
The clairvoyance required to know the outcome of an election that is roughly 11 months away assumes the world will remain stagnant. There are always unforeseen political game changers lurking in the hinterlands.
In terms of political strength, according to Gallup polling, there are more registered Democrats than Republicans (31% to 25%) and both are easily outdistanced by independents, who come in at 41%.
The incongruence between Democrats and Republicans elected to Congress is staggering. Of the 535 members of Congress, in addition to the five non-voting members, only two are independents.
That means the two-party food fight that titillates cable TV prime-time news shows is irrelevant to many Americans. The vociferous fringes are not reflective of the majority. It would appear that marginalizing the voice of independents is the one area in which Democrats and Republicans agree.
According to the historical political trends, the party that does not occupy the White House invariably gains seats during the midterm elections, hence the dire predictions. President Biden’s approval numbers, though hardly Nixonian during the days of Watergate, do not foreshadow a Democratic political tsunami in 2022.
It still may be too early to predict if Democrats will be cast in their familiar role as the foil that successfully locates defeat within the jaws of victory.
Ironically, Democrats may have an unlikely ally that may bolster their political fortunes in 2022 in the form of the Supreme Court.
In what increasingly appears to be some form of a rollback of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 privacy case where the Supreme Court protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction, Democrats’ political fortunes could get an assist from an unlikely source.
The oral arguments in the recent Mississippi abortion case, along with the court’s unwillingness to strike down an even more restrictive abortion law in Texas, suggests Roe of the future will probably look very different from the one of its past. It begs the question: Has the dog finally caught the car? Moreover, does it have a plan for going forward?
It’s not only that the court would be overturning a ruling that, according to a November ABC/Washington Post poll, is supported by 60% of Americans and opposed by 27%, it also would be the tangible example of the political stench that made it possible.
A portion of the stench emanates from the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The former Senate majority leader engineered the 6-3 conservative majority currently on the Supreme Court in a way, though not unconstitutional, certainly violated the spirit of the American experiment.
In 2016, McConnell offered that eight months was not enough time during an election year to put someone on the court to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. But in 2020, McConnell offered the argument in reverse, demonstrating that eight days was ample time to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
But a portion of the stench is also derived from those entrenched in the Apathetic Party, who felt there was no difference between the two major political parties and opted not to participate. I understand the philosophical merits of the argument. I have not been a member of either political party for decades.
The debate is not centered on philosophy, but rather political practicalities that may very well determine the nation’s future. The near-term political fortunes of the Democratic Party may very well depend on a Supreme Court that is portrayed as out-of-step with the culture along with McConnell’s political chicanery.
If this were to come to fruition, what recalibrations would Democrats seek to employ in an attempt to restore normalcy? And would the cure be worse than the disease?
Though it is too early to determine what a post-Roe world might look like, if that were to occur, we do know, however, what the post-Roe rhetoric will sound like. It would dominate the airwaves.