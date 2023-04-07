“The President of the United States would be liable to be impeached, tried, and, upon conviction of treason, bribery, or other high crimes or misdemeanors, removed from office; and would afterwards be liable to prosecution and punishment in the ordinary course of law”

— Federalist 69

It was inevitable. It always had the feel of Claude Raines, in the movie "Casablanca," declaring his amazement that illegal gambling was going on as he simultaneously received his winnings. Did former president Donald Trump’s chants of "Lock Her Up!" possess the heavy aftertaste of admission or was it a variation on Shakespeare’s Hamlet (“Methinks the man doth protest too much”)?

But Trump was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. News of Trump’s indictment is sandwiched between those perplexed as to why we’re not already at the sentencing phase and those seeing this as a political witch hunt. This is a moment, however, for cautious circumspection, not pomposity.

What impact might the indictment of a former president have on American democracy? Does it set a dangerous precedent, as some fear? Many questions are based on the unprecedented nature, along with the Pollyannaish vestiges some maintain for American democracy.

The present moment’s democratic challenge was not lost on the founding generation, as the aforementioned passage from Federalist 69 attests. As Madison opined in Federalist 51, “If men were angels no government would be necessary.”

Maybe we were too vested in childish notions such as American exceptionalism. Intoxicated by the vision of being that illusive shining city on a hill, convincing ourselves there was a line of malfeasance that would never be crossed by one entrusted as commander in chief; or do we simply accept Richard Nixon’s 1977 response to David Frost: “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal”?

Though unprecedented in the U.S., the notion of a head of state being indicted in a democratic country is not new. France’s Nicholas Sarkozy, Park Geun-hye in South Korea and Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi have all been indicted. Are we beholden to a particular type of vainglory convincing us we were somehow immune, as the current moment speaks loudly to the contrary?

Might the short attention span that mars America’s current public discourse infect us with an acute sense of indictment fatigue? In addition to the Manhattan case, Trump is also facing possible indictments for election tampering in Georgia, federal RICO racketeering and possession of classified federal documents. Sympathy for Trump against future indictments might increase if the Manhattan case only achieves something tantamount to a slap on the wrist.

As many ponder the impact the Trump indictment could have on American democracy, some have asked: Does it send the United States down the rabbit hole toward a banana republic?

But aren’t such questions, regardless of the intent potentially justifying the Nixonian edict that the president is above the law? If so, would that not ensure that we were a democracy standing on an unstable foundation?

The indictment of a former president and our collective response in the aftermath will once again challenge the elasticity of American democracy. Will it be a teachable moment regardless of the outcome or the basis for reflexive political responses?

I watched Nixon’s 1974 resignation with my father. The moment Nixon announced his intention to resign the presidency a smile went across my face. I grew up in a union household and my father was no fan of Nixon. But curiously he did not share my elation. He asked, "Why are you smiling?" in a tone that was far from complimentary.

Sheepishly I responded, “This is good; right?” My father responded, “It’s not good for the country.”

Time will tell whether the Trump indictment was the right call. But that’s separate from being good for the country. It could be the right call while still bad for the country. But those are the things with which a mature nation must sometimes grapple.

Though I found Trump uniquely unqualified to be president, it was surreal to witness him facing criminal charges. But no one is above the law.

As Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg noted at the news conference outlining the charges against Trump, “Everyone stands equal before the law. No amount of money and no amount of power changes that enduring principle.”