William Dean Howells once offered, “What the American public wants in the theater is a tragedy with a happy ending.”

Might we consider a similar approach for our understanding of, and appreciation for, American history? Our current approach seemingly has us mired in arrested development.

Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Education Department denied a proposed Advanced Placement African American studies course for high school students. The state cited the works of Kimberley Crenshaw, one of the originators of critical race theory, social critic bell hooks and Angela Davis, as well as other Black authors, as contributing to the decision.

History is an examination of change over time, not an indoctrination exercise. Because someone is introduced to concepts or perspectives that they were previously unfamiliar with does not morally obligate them to accept those ideas as truth — hence the importance of critical thinking. Reading Karl Marx’s “Das Kapital” does not transform one into a Marxist any more than reading Macbeth means one is destined to become a thespian.

We are annually reminded of America’s arrested development when it comes to its history with the advent of Black History Month. Why the need to confine the achievements of African Americans, often to adjunct status, in the American canon? The failure to fully integrate African American history into the larger narrative makes that story incomplete.

I understand and agree with some of the arguments against the notion of “wokeness.” I find it, at times, bearing similar intellectual infractions as the dominant culture in its overreliance on certainty, which can lead one down the path of hubris.

Those in stark opposition must also possess the intellectual maturity to ask: What is “wokeness” in response to? Did it originate out of thin air? And are there historical data points that have led some to draw different conclusions about the American narrative and the present moment?

Difference is not deficient nor is it wrong. It is impossible, given the nation’s complicated history, to have uniformity on how one understands those key data points.

The signing of the Constitution in 1787 can certainly be viewed as the nation formalizing its commitment to liberty and equality as articulated in the Declaration of Independence. Given that it granted full citizenship to roughly 16% of the population (white male landowners), the signing of the Constitution could also be understood as the official demarcation where 84% of the population began the arduous journey to be included in the vaunted words, “We the People.”

That the College Board recently stripped down a portion of the AP curriculum to assuage DeSantis misses the point, or better yet, legitimizes the point that DeSantis prefers that the public discourse debates. This kerfuffle has as much to do with education as a rhinoceros does to bitcoin. It is merely the most recent menu item added to his smorgasbord of proxy arguments.

From “Don’t say gay or trans” laws to African American AP curricula, Florida, under DeSantis’ leadership, has made national headlines by supporting legislation that does not make the state better; it merely propels one’s fears of the “other.”

I suspect these focused group-tested meaningless-though-meaningful gestures appear to be the best way for DeSantis to promote his presumed presidential bid. His cynicism, hardly groundbreaking in the presidential sweepstakes, scours the state for opportunities that fit within his agenda. DeSantis is banking on his ability to garner support by promoting difference; appealing to the belief that one is losing an America that never existed. Welcome to “Culture War 2.0.”

It is a war that can accept physical differences as long as there is homogenized thought, hardly America at its best. I have no idea whether DeSantis’ actions are rooted in legitimate policy concerns or if he is merely titillating his base by appealing to the nation’s primordial instincts of difference.

It is possible that DeSantis believes what he’s selling. My cynicism, however, won’t allow for that possibility. Too many have come before him offering the same antiquated product, only with different packaging.

DeSantis’ exploits diminish the greatness and complexity of the nation. America is never made better by those seeking to scapegoat other Americans. Nor does it need a dumbed-down version of American nostalgia that never existed.

For, as writer James Baldwin offered, “American history is longer, larger, more various, more beautiful, and more terrible than anything anyone has ever said about it.”