“When you want to help people you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself you tell them what they want to hear.”

— Economist Thomas Sowell

Question: What do Fox News and World Wrestling Entertainment have in common?

Answer: Both are entertainment-based performance theater.

It is an acceptable designation for an organization that gave us such irrepressible personalities like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan and my personal favorite, “The Nature Boy,” Ric Flair. But it is a deplorable distinction as Fox covets the respect bequeathed to the Fourth Estate but is merely a propagandist mouthpiece driven by ratings and profits.

The messages contained in a legal filing recently made public as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox showed the network’s executives and talk show hosts privately did not believe the lies pushed by President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor that the 2020 election was rigged.

The revelation that Fox operated as if it were allergic to facts is hardly newsworthy. But reading communications from its high-profile opinion show hosts and executives, including Chairman Rupert Murdoch, is emblematic of the cynical rot resting at the multimedia conglomerate’s new agency core. It is a world where mendacity sells better than the truth.

After the 2020 presidential elections, Fox found itself at a moral crossroads: Report the truth and lose ratings or promote something they knew to be false by telling their listeners what they wanted to hear. During this period, Fox realized a decline in its audience while Newsmax, which willfully promoted falsity of a rigged election, significantly gained viewership.

In December, Fox host Sean Hannity, in a sworn deposition, admitted to promoting baseless rigged election conspiracy theories that he did not believe. Fox’s 8 p.m. host, Tucker Carlson, suggested that a Fox White House correspondent be fired for fact-checking a false claim about the election. He wrote: “Please get her fired. I’m actually shocked. It needs to be stopped immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.”

Is this not market-share morality at its cynical worst?

Key members at Fox clearly have no regard for journalism’s first principles, while presenting themselves as bastions of journalistic excellence. Fox created a “liberal straw person” and sold it as the primary culprit for the nation’s perceived moral decline in order to reap a ratings bonanza.

But at some point the servants became the masters, and Fox had no choice but to promote what its viewership wanted to hear. They became guided by a subjective truth based on the demands of their viewers. They promoted post election falsehoods that culminated in the Jan. 6 riots.

In the vortex of right-wing media, Fox is hardly an outlier. I dare not refer to them as conservative; Fox does not share a genealogy with William F. Buckley, let alone Edmund Burke. Fox embraced an orthodoxy that fallaciously claims inerrancy. Its business model is irretrievably flawed because it exchanged humility for hubris.

Fox’s climb in the 1990s toward the summit of cable news talk was groundbreaking. Its influence can be witnessed in the formats of its primary competitors MSNBC and CNN. But that terrain has changed greatly in the 21st century. Fox found itself potentially outflanked by other right-wing outlets that were willing to push the boundaries of journalistic ethics even further.

Fox can simply hunker down in its right-wing echo chamber relying on the decades it spent convincing its viewers anyone or anything that does not conform to its reality is wrong. In spite of the damning text and emails, Fox will survive because of the Faustian choice: Tell the truth and lose viewership or lie and lose your soul.

Choosing the latter is not as dire as it may appear to those not ensconced in its propagandist bubble. We have become a culture where it is more important to have one’s biases and assumptions confirmed than to receive accurate information.

Journalism has never been immune to partiality — there’s unavoidable implicit bias — but Fox has adopted a business model that undermines American democracy, and with it, all sense of ethics and decency.

In a world where truth is subordinate, Fox should relinquish the pretext of journalism and follow the lead of its grappling counterpart by acknowledging that it’s simply performance art.