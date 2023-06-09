In response to my recent column on the debt-ceiling debate, a reader via email brought to my attention the efficacy of tax cuts. His evidence was the predictable bevy of focused-group-tested talking points.

Familiar with the reader’s rehashed nonsequiturs, I positioned my index finger to hit "Delete," but the initials “JFK” caught my eye. The reader’s rejoinder included a loose historical claim that President John F. Kennedy, like Ronald Reagan, cut taxes. Moreover, that claim goes, if the 35th president were alive today, he would be a Republican.

Anything is possible, but I find it difficult to imagine, even with the most generous counter-factual application, Kennedy would support attempts to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power, back legislation to make voting more difficult, especially for those on society’s economic margins, or view the Walt Disney Co. as an existential threat.

Kennedy did propose a tax cut, but was assassinated before it came to fruition; it was actually President Lyndon Johnson who signed the tax cuts into law. I imagine accurately noting it was a tax cut instituted by Johnson rather than Kennedy places the proponents of this historical fable too close to the Great Society programs.

To the reader's larger assertion, was Kennedy the forerunner to President Ronald Reagan’s tax cut policy? Since Reagan, tax cuts are about the only policy that has united his Republican successors to the Oval Office.

But tax cuts are not one-size-fits-all. Did Kennedy propose cutting taxes? Yes! Was he a supply-side disciple like Reagan, et al.? No!

The Revenue Act of 1964 was focused on the demand side as opposed to the supply side, which Reagan and his cohorts championed. It does not require the economic acumen of John Maynard Keynes to understand the difference.

Demand-side cuts , based on Keynesian economic theory, presume that public consumption spurs economic activity. Demand-side cuts put money in the hands of people who are more likely to spend, thereby spurring economic growth. The Keynesian theory holds that demand-side tax cuts create a “multiplier” effect, where each dollar spent would cycle through several hands who would also spend it, thereby any deficits created by tax cuts would last briefly

The latter consideration may sound familiar because it is the canard that is sold when promoting supply-side cuts, beginning with the Reagan era. Supply-side focuses on production, hence “supply.” The basic concept offers companies and high-earning individuals, as a result of lower taxes, would reinvest profits, leading to more jobs, greater productivity, and higher tax revenue.

Misrepresenting supply-side cuts as producing the same outcome as those on the demand side, while appropriating the aura of JFK, may be the best indicator to date that the four-decade policy to which Republicans have sworn unwavering fidelity is in dire need of reevaluation.

Four decades of evidence indicates that supply side-cuts have not created more jobs, strengthened investment, bolstered productivity or consistently spurred economic growth. Moreover, they have failed to pay for themselves. They have been an economic boon for the nation’s top 1% of wage earners who have realized exponential growth in their incomes since 1980 at the expense of the bottom 80%.

Supply-side disciples have done a masterful job to sell a product that has produced benefits largely for a finite group of Americans as something ubiquitous.

Supply-side proponents have convinced society not to notice the deficits created by the irresponsible allegiance to tax-cutting. By relying on tropes as old as the nation they can garner just enough support from those who will not benefit from the largesse of the policy. Conveniently blaming some underserving soul as living a luxurious life at taxpayer expense, without a scintilla of evidence, they can sustain fiscal irresponsibility.

Low-income individuals who receive public assistance are not the reason for trillion-dollar deficits. That burden rests largely with the irresponsible manner tax cuts have been implemented over the decades. Moreover, advocating for austere fiscal policies without addressing the supply-side cuts that exist ad infinitum is tantamount to using a crossbow and horses for conventional warfare.

Beginning with Reagan in 1981, the combination of tax cuts, deregulation and lower interest rates, on which supply-side theory depends, has not produced as advertised. It is, therefore, understandable that proponents of supply-side tax cuts would seek to cloak themselves in the folklore of Camelot. Four decades of data doesn’t bode well for their claims of tax-cut Nirvana.

