Byron Williams: Impeachment won't address deeper problems

I remain agnostic about the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Without an unforeseen smoking gun, it’s unlikely the Senate will convict him of the charges levied by the House.
At least seven dozen judges, of varying political orthodoxies, from lower state courts to the Supreme Court, threw out the former president’s claims of election malfeasance. This did not prohibit Trump from promoting baseless theories that eventually led to the violence on Jan. 6.
When America’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of power is temporarily halted, there must be a full investigation to understand the reasons.
And the question before the nation is much larger than whether Trump is ever allowed to again seek office.
Yet, assuming the outcome of Trump’s impeachment trial goes as predicted, will there be the energy to decide if future presidential candidates will have to reveal their tax returns?
Should the American people grant the eventual presidential nominee the benefit of the doubt on matters of financial conflict of interests or should this concern be something that is codified by law?
Should future presidential inaugurations potentially serve simultaneously as a financial windfall? There has yet to be an accounting for the surplus of Trump’s 2017 inauguration ceremony, which raised a record $106.7 million.
Trump’s actions revealed some of the areas where American democracy was weak. Should such matters be addressed or do we throw up our collective hands in exasperation, declaring: “Let’s move on!”
Such sentiments, beyond the obvious obfuscation, ignore that Jan. 6, 2021, is now enshrined along with Dec. 7, 1941, Nov. 22, 1963, and Sept. 11, 2001, as seminal dates that delineate the American narrative before and after said date.
In a democratic-republican form of government, paved with unhealthy partisanship and distrust, this is how you move on. But instead of going through the difficult and uncomfortable process necessary to pursue the illusive “more perfect union,” debilitating partisanship clouds the proceedings.
The argument in opposition to the impeachment trial was twofold. The initial argument about the constitutionality of the trial was defeated 56-44, six Republican senators joining the majority.
The second argument will likely prove the more persuasive. It is the question attributed to Groucho Marx: “Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?”
To avoid this moral conundrum, it was reported that several Republican senators found diversions to ignore the Jan. 6 video or hear the gripping opening statements by House Democrats, Rep. Jamie Raskin in particular. But there is only so much doodling on one’s pad or reading papers handed by staff on the way to the impeachment trial that can allow one to ignore the impact of Jan. 6 had on the nation.
But as my personal savant, “Spook Jenkins,” opined, perhaps we should view the impeachment trial as the first shot in the 2022 midterm elections. Will it define the party two years from now?
Trump’s culpability remains another matter, and it appears the votes to convict are not there. But the votes to convict former President Nixon at the beginning of the Watergate hearings in 1972 were not there; nor were the votes present when Sen. Howard Baker famously asked, prior to John Dean’s 1973 testimony: “What did the president know and when did he know it?”
Even if the votes were there to convict Trump, would that fully address what’s ailing America? The rocky, unpaved road of divisiveness, distrust and strident orthodoxy defined by the political extremes was decades in the making.
Many of the 44 Republicans who voted against the constitutional merits of the impeachment stated their understanding of the Constitution would also be the basis on which they decide whether to convict Trump.
Without a smoking gun, Democrats will be hard-pressed to find the additional 17 Republican votes needed for conviction.
Any president, regardless of party, who holds hostage congressionally approved funding that’s been allocated to a foreign government to get information on a political rival is guilty of an impeachable offense.
Any president, regardless of party, who traffics in conspiracy theories and mendacity for months until there is a violent siege on the Capitol needs to be investigated.
But make no mistake; none of this will address America’s underlying challenges.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.