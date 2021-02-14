Byron Williams: Impeachment won't address deeper problems

Trump’s actions revealed some of the areas where American democracy was weak. Should such matters be addressed or do we throw up our collective hands in exasperation, declaring: “Let’s move on!”

Such sentiments, beyond the obvious obfuscation, ignore that Jan. 6, 2021, is now enshrined along with Dec. 7, 1941, Nov. 22, 1963, and Sept. 11, 2001, as seminal dates that delineate the American narrative before and after said date.

In a democratic-republican form of government, paved with unhealthy partisanship and distrust, this is how you move on. But instead of going through the difficult and uncomfortable process necessary to pursue the illusive “more perfect union,” debilitating partisanship clouds the proceedings.

The argument in opposition to the impeachment trial was twofold. The initial argument about the constitutionality of the trial was defeated 56-44, six Republican senators joining the majority.

The second argument will likely prove the more persuasive. It is the question attributed to Groucho Marx: “Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?”