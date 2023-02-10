Feb. 12 commemorates Abraham Lincoln’s birth. Lincoln, in many respects, remains a historical enigma. Though not in the Thomas Jefferson mode, which is shrouded in deliberate mystery, the conundrum that is Lincoln is widely presented.

As the noted scholar W.E.B. Du Bois opined, Lincoln was simultaneously “cruel, merciful; peace-loving, a fighter; despising Negroes and letting them fight and vote; protecting slavery and freeing slaves.”

But Du Bois goes on to state his admiration for Lincoln, viewing his greatness as inextricably linked with his inconsistency.

Lincoln is lauded for issuing the Emancipation Proclamation, the hallowed executive order currently nestled in the National Archives that theoretically altered the legal status of some 3.5 million enslaved Americans. It is part of the nation’s triumvirate, along with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution that make up our public morality.

But how many of the enslaved did the Proclamation, which went into effect in 1863, actually emancipate? The correct answer would be zero. Because the institution of slavery possessed constitutional legitimacy, Lincoln did not believe that he had the authority to end it by executive fiat, hence the need for the 13th Amendment that abolished slavery in 1865.

If you’re still pondering that the Proclamation freed no one, let us return to the portion of the Du Bois quote where he offered that Lincoln protected slavery and freed the slaves. This sentiment is embodied in the Emancipation.

Maryland, Delaware and Kentucky were slaveholding states that remained in the Union. Lincoln had to walk the perilous tightrope to officially make the war about slavery without antagonizing the slave states that were in the Union.

As a result, the Proclamation applied only to states “in rebellion.” This a paradoxical equation that meant the Proclamation only applied in areas where the Union had no presence.

If the Emancipation Proclamation did not expressly emancipate anyone, what was its significance?

As the Union progressed into Southern territory the Proclamation was read to the enslaved, further destabilizing the South as the enslaved increasingly made their exodus North. The Proclamation increased the Union ranks by an estimated 200,000 black soldiers.

England and France threatened to intervene in the American Civil War for more than a year, but the Proclamation prevented both nations, which had abolished enslavement in its own territories, from stepping into the U.S. conflict, thereby not recognizing the South as a sovereign nation.

Most important, the Emancipation Proclamation officially made the war about slavery. The War, at least from the Northern perspective, possessed a moral component. The latter consideration suggests Lincoln’s greatness, in part, is due to him being the last major player to arrive at the party.

Secessionists knew the war was about the adjudication of slavery. One need only read the articles of secession, where seven of the 11 states mention expressly that foremost among the irreconcilable differences that impelled the separation was the institution of slavery.

If the Southern “cause” was something more noble beyond the right to own humans, why the need for the “Crittenden Compromise?”

In December 1860, in an 11th hour attempt to head off the impending secession, Kentucky Sen. John J. Crittenden proposed six constitutional amendments and four congressional resolutions. Using lines drawn by the Missouri Compromise as the demarcation, the compromise would have placed the institution of slavery in perpetuity. Crittenden’s bill specified that once it became law it could not be amended.

Historian Barbara Fields, who was featured prominently in Ken Burns’ “Civil War” documentary, writes: “Unlike Lincoln, the slaves harbored no illusion that a war to defeat secession could be anything but a war to end slavery.

Lincoln, the enigma, famously wrote to Horace Greeley on Aug. 22, 1862, exactly one month before issuing the Emancipation Proclamation: “If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that.”

This hardly sounds like an individual on the cusp of seizing the moral high ground in the nation’s greatest crisis. But Lincoln did just that.

The paradoxical document, authored by an enigmatic president, forever changed the trajectory of the nation. As Lincoln stated after issuing the Proclamation: “If my name ever goes into history it will be for this act, and my whole soul is in it.”

Indeed.