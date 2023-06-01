Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With the recent passing of rock and roll icon Tina Turner, I posed the question on Facebook: “Given the complexity of the human condition, is there a Tina Turner without the insanity of her ex-husband Ike?”

Turner’s abusive marriage to Ike Turner, before rocketing to international fame, has been well documented. Predictably, my question prompted Facebook patrons to dive into the shallow end of the pool, contending that the premise of my question suggested Ike made Tina, thereby giving the abuser credit for her success.

Some assigned intent to my question based on how it personally made them feel. They assured me, if anything, Turner would have rocketed to global fame sooner had she not been married to Ike.

The latter is certainly possible, but it missed the point of the inquiry. Undaunted by the burden to ask clarifying questions, they emptied the entire clip of impulsive, semi-automatic bullets, dipped in assumption, preferring to examine the life of Tina Turner on a linear tightrope from tragedy to triumph.

Those are certainly the ingredients for creating Academy Award-nominated films and Broadway plays. But it’s not necessarily congruent with the complexity of the human condition.

Abuse, however defined, inflicted on another individual is an attempt to rob them of their humanity. There can be no sophomoric analysis that grants an abuser credit for the future achievements of the victimized.

It is impossible to discern whether Tina Turner's inner strength that paved the way to stardom would have materialized in the same manner had she never known Ike. But she did know Ike, married him, launched her career with him, and raised a family. Tina Turner was a name already known to the world when she courageously extricated herself from Ike’s abuse.

Life is complicated. We often tout the greatness of America, with its strong military, robust economy and permanent middle class. If the genesis of that trifecta began in earnest following World War II, might one also conclude the evil manifested by Adolph Hitler is intertwined with America’s post-war prosperity?

That’s not praising Hitler, though I have no doubt some are already racing to their laptops to offer that I’m a Nazi apologist. The United States was a sleeping giant, content to be guided by isolationism. World War II unearthed the nation’s true potential.

The dichotomy of good and evil is one of the world’s oldest narratives. But in our constructed yarns, we'd rather remember as if these fraternal twins possess no relationship to each other. We prefer the comfort of presenting such stories in black and white that the human condition presents in nuanced shades of gray.

It goes against our perceived natural order to think that an abuser could have anything to do with what eventually became the greatness that was Tina Turner. What Tina Turner became was in part unearthed because of the abuse she sustained. That does not suggest her abusive ex-husband deserves credit for her success, but the path that took her to rock and roll’s zenith includes the ups and downs of that relationship.

In an HBO documentary, Turner addressed the complexity of her relationship with Ike: “For a long time I did hate Ike, but after he died I realized he was an ill person. He did get me started, and he was good to me in the beginning. Maybe it was a good thing that I met him. That I don’t know.”

We don’t know either.

How did the child born Anna Mae Bullock from Brownsville, Tenn., truly become Tina Turner, who entertained millions around the world? Paraphrasing the words of Langston Hughes, we can conclude, for Tina, life ain't always been no crystal stair.

There were some tacks and splinters on the path she was forced to walk. She had to go to places where the boards were torn up and places with no carpet on the floor. But all the time, not because of, but in spite of it, she kept reaching; she kept climbing.

Like the rest of us, Tina Turner’s life was an amalgamation of high and low moments. But she nevertheless stood alone at the summit of her profession, universally recognized as simply the best. Better than all the rest.

