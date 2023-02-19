Socialism is among the most inflammatory words in the American lexicon — a word, when uttered, is almost certain to provoke passions on all sides of the political spectrum.

But socialism is marred by a sophomoric application. It represents a Molotov cocktail in the public discourse, indiscriminately hurled without the burden of a cogent definition. It is a catchphrase designed to instill irrational fear so that one will disregard critical thinking.

According to a 2019 Pew Research study, for many Americans, socialism is a word that evokes a weakened work ethic, stifled innovation and excessive reliance on the government. For others, it represents a fairer, more generous society. Overall 55% of Americans held a negative view, while 42% saw it as positive.

When socialism is invoked in the public discourse there is a tendency for some to hear one advocating for the Soviet Union’s collectivization policies. The definition of socialism is invariably placed on a slippery, subjective slope so that the meaning coincides with said individual’s perspective. But what exactly does socialism mean in American political discourse?

Is socialism defined by the vision articulated in “utopian socialism” that was a response to the Industrial Revolution, the contemporary definition championed by Democratic-Socialists Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or is it a close relative to authoritarian Marxism?

The history of socialism in America has not always been codified by fear. Eugene Debs, running as a socialist, garnered 6% of the popular vote in the 1912 presidential election. After Debs was imprisoned under the Espionage Act in 1919 for his outspoken opposition to U.S. entry into World War I, he still secured nearly a million votes in the 1920 presidential election. By 1919, the Socialist Party held 1,200 political offices, including a U.S. representative, 32 state representatives and 79 mayors.

Socialism’s negative connotation in the 20th century was cemented with the advent of the Cold War. Commingled with the Marxist authoritarianism in the Soviet Union under the wide swath of communism, socialism became a catchphrase synonymous with undermining the American ethos.

It mattered little that socialism and communism are distinct ideologies or that Karl Marx would be opposed to what was practiced in the Soviet Union in his name. Socialism is largely presented in the U.S. as something to oppose bearing no relevance to its capitalist society.

As the nation experienced regional challenges so too did the socialist response vary. Industrial workers in the East had different concerns than Midwestern farmers. Moreover, it proved difficult to condense those visions into workable ideology.

In spite of the challenges to adequately define socialism, one area where there might be common agreement is the means of production and to the extent government is involved. It is doubtful America will soon self-identify as a “socialist” nation; it depends, however, on socialist principles to subordinate its capitalist ideology. It is those socialist principles that have prohibited the nation from delving into chaos.

The creation of a permanent middle class was aided, in part, by the socialist principle known as the G.I. Bill of Rights. Passed by Congress in 1944 and signed by President Franklin Roosevelt, the G.I. Bill provided World War II veterans with funds for college education, unemployment insurance, small business loans and housing.

The embrace of socialist principles did not cause the 2008 financial crisis, nor lead to the stock market crashes of 1987 or 1929, but they were invoked as a response to the aforementioned.

During the 2008 financial crisis, when certain institutions were deemed “Too Big to Fail” it was socialist principles in the form of government bailouts that made it so. It is possible the current debate is less about the overarching opposition to socialism or socialist principles but a more nuanced disagreement specific to the type of socialism and the intended beneficiaries.

What President Harry Truman said in 1952 may still hold true today:

“Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. Socialism is what they called public power. Socialism is what they called Social Security. Socialism is what they called farm price supports. Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance. Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.”