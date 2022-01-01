Byron Williams: Sustaining the American experiment

To offer that 2021 was an improvement over 2020 is akin to saying Prohibition gangster Al Capone was not as personally ruthless as Boston organized crime boss Whitey Bulger in the 1970s and ’80s. Though it could be an accurate statement, it glosses over that both brazenly participated in the criminal enterprise at a high level.

As much as we would like to castigate COVID as the primary culprit for the change, I believe it’s something else — something that we control; at least we did at one time. The defining moment in 2021, in my view, occurred six days into the new year.

Not only did Jan. 6 put an end to America’s history of peaceful transfer of power, it also seemingly ripped the umbilical cord that gave life to our civic virtue. I now wonder if any discussion to close the door to our civic inherence is as useful as purchasing a VHS player on Amazon because they are on sale.

What was once a looming shadow that lurked harmlessly in the distant horizon now seeks to establish itself as a cornerstone for the republic. It has little tolerance for difference; its ideology is rooted in a prefabricated canonized orthodoxy of certainty.