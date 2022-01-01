Byron Williams: Sustaining the American experiment

To offer that 2021 was an improvement over 2020 is akin to saying Prohibition gangster Al Capone was not as personally ruthless as Boston organized crime boss Whitey Bulger in the 1970s and ’80s. Though it could be an accurate statement, it glosses over that both brazenly participated in the criminal enterprise at a high level.
As much as we would like to castigate COVID as the primary culprit for the change, I believe it’s something else — something that we control; at least we did at one time. The defining moment in 2021, in my view, occurred six days into the new year.
Not only did Jan. 6 put an end to America’s history of peaceful transfer of power, it also seemingly ripped the umbilical cord that gave life to our civic virtue. I now wonder if any discussion to close the door to our civic inherence is as useful as purchasing a VHS player on Amazon because they are on sale.
What was once a looming shadow that lurked harmlessly in the distant horizon now seeks to establish itself as a cornerstone for the republic. It has little tolerance for difference; its ideology is rooted in a prefabricated canonized orthodoxy of certainty.
It has become commonplace to bemoan that civics is no longer taught in school. While there is definitely truth to that statement, civics is no longer valued as a cherished responsibility to sustain that “more perfect union.”
It is important to know what happened, but I believe it’s more important to understand why it is critical to sustaining the American experiment.
To know that on Sept. 22, 1862, Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation is merely the first step. What was the point of the proclamation? How many of the enslaved were freed because of it? What is the proclamation’s enduring significance?
Wouldn’t a portion of our civics education include an appreciation for America pre- and post-ratification of the 14th Amendment? Not only did that amendment place equality into the Constitution, but it also provided the framework that transformed the United States from a plural noun to singular.
Civics must be more than a euphemism for rote memorization, ensuring certainty as the indispensable ally of an anti-intellectual culture.
We have ebbed too close to normalizing John F. Kennedy’s dire 1962 warning: “The great enemy of truth is very often not the lie — deliberate, contrived and dishonest — but the myth — persistent, persuasive and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.”
It’s challenging to not be cynical in times such as this. With increased regularity we see no value in possessing the courage, desire or the civic maturity to challenge the thinking of the side with which we align.
Part of the Constitution’s objective was to harness the organic nature to create factions, whose self-interest could be in tension with the public good. But the concern for factions, per James Madison’s Federalist Number 10, have been brought to fruition, through the growing stature of political parties and special interests, along with technological advances inconceivable to the founders.
On those rare occasions when civics are invoked in the public discourse it is often justified by what is presumed to be the founders’ original intent, as if the complexity of the 21st century could be condense to fit within the contours of the worldview provided by a few men who could not appreciate the advancements made by running water, let alone the telegraph, combustion engine or ATMs.
That is not to suggest that we should disregard the ethos of the Declaration of Independence and the framework of the Constitution that undergird our civic virtue. It seems nonsensical, however, to place an overreliance on a group of individuals who collectively have been dead for roughly 200 years. Moreover, it is a way to shirk the responsibilities that have been bequeathed to the present generation.
What Carl Wendell Hines Jr. wrote regarding the Rev. Martin Luther King holds true for our posthumous treatment of the Founding Fathers and our collective need to appreciate civic virtue:
Dead men make such convenient heroes.
For they cannot rise to challenge the images
That we might fashion from their lives.
It is easier to build monuments
Than to build a better world.
Note: I will once again conduct the online Civics Intensive. Those interested in learning more about the course can email me directly.