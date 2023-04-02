A topic often discussed but rarely defined is privilege. In our hackneyed public discourse privilege is often defined as the white male variety that invokes ubiquitous prestige to all endowed with its benefits. As with most things discussed in our public discourse that, too, reflects an oversimplification.

But privilege is a thing in American culture. It exists in myriad forms, in terms of gender, race, sexual orientation, financial net worth and education, as well as other considerations. One can have privilege in one area and not in others. But the denial of privilege in a specific area does not mitigate the places where one does possess privilege. A commonality where most privilege coalesces is the ability to ignore the injustice of those deemed as other — those not part of one’s defined privileged group.

I am guilty of this latter infraction as a surge of legislative activity within many state legislatures could increasingly create a hostile environment for the LGBTQ communities, specifically the transgender communityin those states. As I'm writing, 18 states are considering a ban on transgender rights, four states have passed partial bans, and two states have enacted total bans restricting access to health care for trans youth.

This issue, like many others, is complicated. Some within the trans community are conflicted. Like every movement for equality in American history, younger voices for change push the needle beyond the internal comfort level of more established voices. Debates on definitions and pronoun use not only create discomfort within, there is the predictable pushback from the status quo

Because the issue involves children there is a role for government involvement. But how much? Whatever that amorphous line, reasonable persons do not believe it should be a pernicious one.

An issue that requires judicious conversation has conveniently morphed into a so-called "culture war wedge issue" that somehow believes human dignity is optional in the trans community.

Rarely, if ever, have reactionary laws, especially those directed at groups, made us better. "Democracy," as theologian Reinhold Niebuhr opined, "is finding proximate solutions to insoluble problems." This is the burden of everyone we send to represent us. Somehow that vaunted responsibility has been shirked for something more immediate and self-serving.

Oversimplifying the issue by feigning to protect women and children is the height of insincerity. Like buzzards flying over a carcass, such legislation is rooted in discovering the group that can be "othered" to titillate its base of support.

The practice of othering assumes a minority group, however defined. It only requires the majority not view the humanity of those who are targeted. Or one receives consent from the “yes/but” crowd. These are individuals who may find present laws problematic, but have found a way to rationalize their necessity. “Yes, these laws are bad,” they begin. “But they are necessary because we have to do something!”

For one clue to the disingenuous nature of such legislation, look at the intractable problems that must be ignored in order for these bills to make their way onto the docket. As these bills are passed and signed into law, many in the majority cheer in spite of countless other issues that, if addressed, could improve their lives but remain unsolved.

This reflects the insidious nature of privilege, when one has the luxury of not considering the ramifications. Parents of trans children do not have that luxury or the larger LGBTQ community. They are well aware of the profoundly American practice to create a one-size-fits-all classification, qualifying all members of the LGBTQ community for dehumanization.

Such actions have been historically justified because the larger community doesn’t understand the targeted group. Every effort in the quest for equality has been opposed by a contingency of the status quo that spoke exclusively from its context, as if that were the only valid perspective. It is a profoundly un-American approach.

Support for an issue, especially when it involves another human being, does not depend on the privileged class liking or understanding it. The complexity of American democracy sometimes requires that we all become a little more like Socrates, as recorded by Plato, whereby our wisdom is rooted in knowing nothing at all.