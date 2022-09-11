Byron Williams: The U.S. is not a theocracy, nor should it be

‘The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our Founding Fathers intended it. And I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk. It’s not in the Constitution. It was in a stinkin’ letter and it means nothing like what they say it does.” — Rep. Lauren Boebert

Is it possible to be more obtuse, displaying civic ignorance, while touting one’s anti-American beliefs in a single unhinged screed? It should be the height of improbability that such an individual would be one of the 435 elected members within the House of Representatives, but here we are. It is a world where a sitting U.S. senator can go on a cable news broadcast and irresponsibly declare riots in the streets if charges are brought against a former president without knowing the severity of the charges.

Boebert is right in that the phrase, “separation of church and state,” does not appear in the Constitution. But the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting its free exercise,” is unambiguous, as is the prohibition of religious tests for federal and state officeholders in Article 6, Clause 3.

As for the “stinkin’ letter,” commonly known as Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Baptist of Danbury, Conn., in 1802, Jefferson wrote:

“I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between church & state.”

How is it that within American democracy the church is supposed to direct the government? Or is Boebert under the illusion that America is a theocracy instead of a democracy? It does not require AP high school history to understand the distinction between the two forms of government, but here is a member of the House of Representatives, no less, lobbying for the former under the ruse classified as Christian nationalism, with which Boebert self-identifies.

Harboring the erroneous notion that America is a Christian nation, symbols of this Christian sect were prominently displayed during the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Photos from that day showed the phrase “In God We Trust” written on wooden gallows with a noose hanging.

Boebert also contends that “separation of church and state” is not what the founders intended. Here’s what several Founding Fathers thought about commingling church and state:

Thomas Jefferson: “Christianity, neither is, or ever was, a part of the common law.” Jefferson also stated, “Christianity is the most perverted system ever shone on man.” He classified all religions to be “founded on fables and mythologies.”

John Adams: “The government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.” From Adams’ perspective, “The United States is not a Christian nation any more than it is a Jewish or Mohammedan nation.”

Thomas Paine: “Whenever we read obscene stories, the voluptuous debaucheries, the cruel and torturous executions, the unrelenting vindictiveness with which more than half the Bible is filled, it would be more consistent that we call it the word of the demon than the word of God.”

James Madison: “Religion and government will both exist in the greater purity the less they are mixed together.” For Madison, “The purpose of the separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe with blood for centuries.”

Perhaps these were not the Founding Fathers that Boebert was referencing. Maybe she was referring to Benjamin Franklin, who, as a deist, questioned basic points of Christianity. George Washington and John Jay among the cabal of founders may have been closer to Boebert’s position, but there is no evidence they advocated the church should direct government.

Calling out Boebert’s lack of civic knowledge is low-hanging fruit. But as a member of Congress, she articulates a position antithetical to America’s decision to secede from Great Britain, while using the Founding Fathers as cover. The church directing government is not why they pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor.

Good thing for Boebert, the 14th Amendment allows for birthright citizenship. I fear the representative from Colorado’s third congressional district might find the written exam difficult to pass.

