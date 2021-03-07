Byron Williams: ‘Trump was worse’ is no excuse

By all accounts, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s recent nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, was eminently qualified for the position. As head of the Center for American Progress, she was the face of one of the leading liberal think tanks in Washington, D.C.
But Tanden’s nomination was pulled last week by the administration. She authored over the years some rather unsavory tweets — largely, but not exclusively, against members of the Republican Congress. Tanden claimed that Maine Sen. Susan Collins is “the worst,” Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is a “fraud,” and that “vampires have more heart than (Texas Sen.) Ted Cruz.”
This is not exactly how it is drawn up in Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” Tanden’s tweets were not commensurate, in my view, with the rhetoric of some of the senators who sat in judgment of her nomination.
The content of Tanden’s tweets is not what one would expect from someone leading a major think tank, but this is the 21st century and there are new rules. Tweet history is now a metric used to consider viability for public service.
The irony of Republican ire is nauseating. After four years of playing the role of sycophant apologist for tweets by President Biden’s immediate predecessor, they displayed unmitigated outrage about Tanden’s sophomoric missives.
Tanden’s nomination was officially placed on life support last month when West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he would oppose her based on her past social media comments. Manchin’s defection meant Democrats would have to find at least one sympathetic vote from their Republican colleagues. In spite of Tanden’s congressional apology tour, the votes were not there.
Tanden’s tenuous nomination had become a distraction for an administration fighting a pandemic that has its tentacles in practically every aspect of American life.
As a political matter, the Tanden nomination was doomed the moment her supporters contrived the “Yes, but, what about” defense.
“Yes,” Tanden’s tweets were ridiculous. “But,” at least she apologized for her behavior; and “what about” President Trump? He tweeted much worse and Republicans said nothing.
These arguments are valid in bars, barbershops and cocktail parties, but demonstrate once again the ever-increasing corrosive nature of our politics. When this is the fortress of one’s defense, the white flag of surrender has essentially been waved and it’s only a matter of time until the inevitable occurs.
Democrats, outraged by every Trump tweet, argued that Tanden’s tweets didn’t reach the level of the 45th president’s. Maybe not, but is that the standard that should be set? Are the Democrats’ subjective analysis of tweet quality the new standard for confirmation? Was it a race to the bottom for a nomination that was in essence D.O.A. before it was made public?
If the former president’s tweets were abhorrent, nuancing Tanden’s justifies hypocrisy that seeks to play on the cataracts of partisanship.
Tanden’s unsuccessful nomination matters primarily to political junkies and pundits, but the manner in which Democrats sought to defend her in the public discourse may be an even greater hypocrisy. A new administration not having all of its nominees confirmed is not a new phenomenon; and confirming a new qualified OMB candidate will not be difficult.
The administration pulling Tanden’s nomination is much ado about nothing. A month from now it won’t be a topic for late-night talk show hosts.
Moreover, Republicans’ brazen hypocrisy notwithstanding, Tanden’s tweets, in my view, were juvenile but not incendiary, but that misses the point. If the new administration is offering difference from the previous one, it cannot pursue a path that appears to be more of the same.
The “Trump did it too” rationale was insulting. That was not rising to the better angels of our nature, but rather insisting the battle should be best fought in the mud.
Until we possess the civic maturity to call out the side we support, public discourse will continue to be held in an arena composed of the same sludge. Democrats only proved that it is easier to condemn civic virtue when Republicans are the malefactors. But to do otherwise is the only way the republic can survive.
Underneath Tanden’s unsuccessful nomination was the Democrats’ desire to succumb to the gravitational pull of a status quo they recently opposed. Republican hypocrisy can be no justification.
I have long argued that when one of the two major political parties is sequestered well beyond the democratic guardrails, mediocrity is the best one can hope for the remaining party. Democrats’ arguments in support for Tanden’s nomination only prove the point.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.
Allen Johnson’s column will return next week.