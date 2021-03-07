Byron Williams: ‘Trump was worse’ is no excuse

If the former president’s tweets were abhorrent, nuancing Tanden’s justifies hypocrisy that seeks to play on the cataracts of partisanship.

Tanden’s unsuccessful nomination matters primarily to political junkies and pundits, but the manner in which Democrats sought to defend her in the public discourse may be an even greater hypocrisy. A new administration not having all of its nominees confirmed is not a new phenomenon; and confirming a new qualified OMB candidate will not be difficult.

The administration pulling Tanden’s nomination is much ado about nothing. A month from now it won’t be a topic for late-night talk show hosts.

Moreover, Republicans’ brazen hypocrisy notwithstanding, Tanden’s tweets, in my view, were juvenile but not incendiary, but that misses the point. If the new administration is offering difference from the previous one, it cannot pursue a path that appears to be more of the same.

The “Trump did it too” rationale was insulting. That was not rising to the better angels of our nature, but rather insisting the battle should be best fought in the mud.