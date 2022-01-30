Byron Williams: Voting rights: A valid and necessary decision

“So I ask every election official in America, how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?” — President Joe Biden,
Jan. 11, 2022
President Biden’s aforementioned comments drew the ire of some, Republicans in particular. They decried with crocodile tears that the president’s inflammatory remarks were unnecessary — that his words created further division when he should be unifying the country. I viewed such sentiments as to have the same hypocrisy as Claude Raines in “Casablanca” announcing his dismay that gambling was taking place just before receiving his winnings.
Elected officials from both parties, under unprecedented circumstances, worked to ensure that the 2020 election was free of irregularities. What about the 19 states in Republican-led legislatures that have passed 34 new laws to make voting more difficult since the 2020 election? The reflexive sophomoric retort is invariably: “What’s wrong with requiring identification to vote?”
There’s nothing wrong with requiring some form of identification. But to pose the question one either suffers from willful ignorance or blind partisanship. It does not require 34 laws in 19 states to demand identification when voting. Doing so also fails to adequately address the question: What is the problem that the new voter laws attempt to address?
According to the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU, there is no problem. During the 2020 election, the Brennan Center reported that voter irregularities occurred at rates between 0.0003% and 0.0025%. Certainly not enough to change the election outcome nor warrant onerous new voting laws.
If there is no problem that justifies these voting laws, are not the Republican-led state legislatures championing this legislation opting for mendacity to justify maleficence?
When has condensing the vote ever made the nation better? Placing restrictions on the ability to vote is tenuous territory in the American legacy. Therefore, when such actions are done void of validity, it raises concerns.
The Republican-led Georgia legislature, for example, did not see fit to change voting laws until after the state voted for Biden and subsequently sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate.
Such legislation is antithetical to the American project because the best-case-scenario offers the new voting laws were designed for a particular political advantage. It is here where the president’s comments have merit.
Was the president suggesting in 21st century America someone was replicating the reprehensible actions of, say, former Dallas County Sheriff Jim Clark, who orchestrated Selma’s “Bloody Sunday,” resulting in the hospitalization of more than 60 protesters and one death? No!
“Bloody Sunday” embodied the words of the late Rev. C.T. Vivian, as protesters displayed their willingness to be “beaten for democracy.” It was this nation’s “never again.” Not only did it pave the way for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, it marked the first time America was a democracy for everyone. If you’re keeping score at home, that’s 57 years ago — a rather unfortunate commentary for a nation that has prided itself on its democratic-republican form of government for 235 years.
Bull Connor, George Wallace and Jefferson Davis are associated with fire hoses, standing in the schoolhouse door and the Civil War, respectively. But the commonality with the present moment is not the specific infractions, but the impediment to progress that each represented — seeking power for power’s sake.
Taking offense with comparisons to the infamous trio has become a convenient obfuscation to ignore the 19 states that have passed 34 laws to make voting more difficult. When voting is a political wedge issue, criticisms of the president being divisive are nothing more than a convenient non sequitur.
Former speechwriter for President Lyndon Johnson, Richard Goodwin, recalled when Alabama Gov. George Wallace met with the president. According to Goodwin, the president asked Wallace how he wanted to be remembered.
“What do you want left behind; you want a great big marble monument that says, ‘George Wallace, he built’ or you want a piece of scrawny pine on the side of the road that says, ‘George Wallace, he hated?’” Johnson asked.
Explicit or tacit support for the recent voting laws is to select Johnson’s latter possibility. It automatically places one on the wrong side of American history, which, ultimately, was the president’s point.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem