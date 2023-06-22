There are Republicans and conservatives who have stopped just short of a blood oath to prevent President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor from once again assuming the White House in 2024.

In a linear world, nominating someone other than the 45th president would give Republicans a better chance against presumably President Biden. But we don’t live in that world and the GOP’s problems are greater than potentially nominating a narcissistic carnival barker.

Will it improve the GOP’s chances to nominate someone other than Biden’s immediate predecessor? Nothing can be guaranteed 16 months before the General Election, but winning the presidency for any Republican candidate will be challenging. They must first deviate from the playbook they’ve embraced for 50 years.

The Republican presidential nominee has won the popular vote once since 1992. Were it not for the Electoral College, Democrats' presidential dominance would be more pronounced. But Republicans have only themselves to blame. The systematic homogenization of their party began prior to 2016.

Make America Great Again (MAGA) is more than a campaign slogan unique to a particular campaign; it is the tangential credo of the Republican Party for more than a half-century. In myriad ways from Barry Goldwater’s commitment to go hunting where the ducks are to the “Southern Strategy” to Ronald Reagan’s belief in “states' rights” to the Willie Horton ad and others, the Republican Party has engaged in a dalliance with race for political gain. MAGA benignly condenses decades of othering into a digestible phrase.

In 2005, Ken Mehlman, the Republican National Committee chairman, told the NAACP national convention the aforementioned practices were “wrong.” Mehlman’s words were ignored for the lure of immediate gratification.

In the aftermath of Barack Obama’s historic 2008 election, some within the GOP advocated for a recalibration so that the party could be competitive given the changing demographics. But the emergence of the Tea Party stalled such talk, as Republicans were beneficiaries of short-term gains.

From 1968-1988, Republicans dominated the presidency, in part, by utilizing divisive tactics that in retrospect served as the unofficial precursor to Make America Great Again.

But the word “again,” presupposes a “before.” Given America did not collectively approach its stated commitment to liberty and equality, per the Declaration of Independence, until the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, it is most likely whatever time period reflected in “again” harkens back to some group being subjugated based on race, gender or sexual orientation.

The reflexive response to my assertion is invariably to refute the claim by hiding behind the false refuge of one’s personal intent. If I stand on someone’s neck, is the aggrieved party more concerned with the intent or the outcome of my actions? It is, therefore, meaningless to offer intent as the persuasive absolution for the nation’s failure to live up to its stated goals.

To nominate someone void of the baggage of Biden’s immediate predecessor may sound preferable, but could be overlooking a salient point. The appeal of Biden’s immediate predecessor is not his policies. His ardent supporters don’t want someone who is “like him,” in terms of policy; they want him, and may not accept a facsimile. The Republicans' “New Coke” dilemma cannot be assuaged with repackaging.

Moreover, what happens to Republican presidential fortunes if Biden’s immediate predecessor is not the party’s standard bearer? Does he suddenly become the elder statesman, who unites the party to defeat Biden, or does he turn his self-absorbed ire inward?

The bombastic nature of Biden’s immediate predecessor makes him an easy target. But attempts to send him into the political wilderness bearing several decades of malfeasance ignores how Republicans have been complicit in the creation of the current ordeal.

At present, the Republican Party’s hopes of regaining the White House in 2024 are tethered to Biden’s immediate predecessor. For the Republican Party to extricate itself from this dilemma, which may take several election cycles, will require a profile-in-courage moment. The latter consideration would hold even if Biden’s predecessor were not part of the political equation in 2024.

While it is convenient for some Republicans to blame their existing challenges on the nation’s 45th president, the practice of minimizing critical social, economic and environmental issues, eschewing rationality, titillating fears, exaggerating threats, othering individuals from marginalized communities, and taking solace in being the party that moves increasingly towards homogenization began decades ago.

