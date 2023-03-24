Judging by the reactionary cacophony emanating from what is known as “wokeness” one would think Karl Marx had downloaded his "Communist Manifesto" into the hard drive of every person in America under the age of 30.

From politicians to comedians it seems “wokeness” has become an existential threat, rivaled only by the Red Scare.

In some quarters, “wokeness” is portrayed as the latest example of America’s eroding values. Yet, some who cynically hold this belief either don’t know or don’t care that they’re playing to America’s worst impulses. In addition, they are waving the white flag of surrender when it comes to participating in the marketplace of ideas.

"Wokeness" has been appropriated largely by one side of the political aisle as a convenient tagline to anything they find objectionable. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis excluded a number of math books from classrooms that he cited as embracing "woke math."

What is wokeness? Is it something denoting opposition to polices deemed left of center? Is wokeness in the hands of the opposition a term that engenders visions of a specific race or ethnicity? If it is the latter consideration would that explain the fear factor?

Loosely defined, "wokeness" is the quality of being alert to and concerned about social injustice and discrimination. Might one conclude wokeness is hardly a new concept? In fact, under that definition “woke” is a profoundly American concept.

Wasn’t Thomas Jefferson being "woke" when he wrote: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

How about Lincoln? "This nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

The aforementioned quotes slightly alter the conversation from "I’m opposed to wokeness" to "I’m uncomfortable with who and how it’s being used today." In this context, wokeness becomes a disingenuous ploy of cynicism — a pushback against the fears of an evolving status quo. When has America’s status quo not been in flux? 1776? 1865? 1920? 1965? 2023?

Opposition to "wokeness" is disingenuous because it is rooted in being against something that often goes without a clear definition. But therein lies its effectiveness — it doesn’t have to be defined. It needs only be spoken and linked to several loose references and the status quo populace will take it from there. But in this much-ado-about-nothing firestorm rest some unsettling truths about our public discourse.

As I've noted in previous columns, "wokeness" when embraced by its supporters is not beyond criticism. In my view, wokeness harbors the corrosive elements of certainty. But this is not the reason wokeness is the dominant culture’s piñata de jour.

A part of the American narrative always opted to accept the most inflammatory aspects of those defined as "other," especially when the comfort level of status quo is threatened. In this case, however, it may have more to do with inciting people with outlandish nonsequiturs.

Why is it so easy to get individuals worked up about something that cannot be adequately defined? I contend it has something with who supports it. Though wokeness is represented by a diverse cross-section of society, its definition and origins are closely associated with segments of the African American community. Wokeness therefore, becomes a euphemism for Black — something to dread.

The peculiar history of Black Americans includes being the moral index for the nation. That does not suggest that Black Americans are any more personally moral than other Americans, but nevertheless it is a legacy that has influenced greatly the nation’s moral compass. Throughout its history, each time America has realized a moment when it moved closer to that more perfect union, it was more often literally or tangentially related to the African American experience.

In its reflexive pushback, rarely does the dominant culture pause to inquire what “wokeness” is responding to. Did people simply wake up one day "woke" or did something prick their sensibilities?

Wokeness is invariably used as a "pejorative" because someone lacks serious ideas to move the nation forward. Moreover, racial titillation has always been one of America's favorite pastimes.