Byron Williams: Ye, Rosa Parks and the necessity of nuance

“A broken clock is right twice a day” is a phrase that even possesses room for hip-hop mogul Kanye West, who now goes by the moniker “Ye.”

Ye, who has made a number of provocative musings, including the “good things about Hitler,” recently stated: “Since 1948, all of these movements … I know woke’s going to be mad at me. But, all of these heroes, man. It’s only one, that’s Jesus Christ. You’re gonna find out something about MLK, something about JFK, something about Malcolm, Rosa Parks. We know Rosa Parks was a plant.”

When your previous statements include the “good things about Hitler,” any subsequent historical observations will be likely looked upon with a jaundiced eye.

But Ye has a point about Parks … sort of. While “plant” may not have been an appropriate word choice to describe Parks, there was intentionality when she decided not to relinquish her seat on that segregated Montgomery bus on Dec. 1, 1955.

The midwife of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s has been sequestered historically on a Montgomery bus. One of the most important individuals in America’s 20th century narrative has been reduced to a quiet, accidental heroine for justice.

Long before Parks refused to give up her seat reserved for whites on bus No. 2857, row 11, she possessed an enormous activist history. Two decades prior to Parks’ solo sit-in on the Montgomery bus, activism coursed through her veins.

Parks was involved in the opposition to the 1931 Scottsboro trial, where nine African American teenagers and young men were accused in Alabama of raping a white woman. This incident led to the landmark Supreme Court case of Powell v. Alabama (1932), where the court reversed the convictions of the nine and held that the right to retain and be represented by a lawyer was a fundamental right to a fair trial.

As early as 1943, Parks was working to challenge civil liberty violations for African Americans resulting from Jim Crow segregation. In August 1955, Parks attended a two-week workshop at Highlander Folk School on implementing school desegregation.

But nine months before Parks was arrested for refusing to relinquish her seat on the segregated Montgomery bus, Claudette Colvin at 15 was arrested for her refusal to give up her seat to a white person.

Colvin’s age, in addition to her being pregnant at the time, have led many to conclude she did not possess the necessary public image to represent the test case that challenged segregation. Where Colvin’s valor could potentially become buried under the news of her pregnancy, Parks’ public image was seen as beyond scrutiny.

The intentionality of Parks notwithstanding, does that make her, as Ye so eloquently stated, “a plant”? A plant is someone placed in a situation internally to aid an outside entity. That would define the FBI’s Counter Intelligence Program (COINTELPRO).

The COINTELPRO program (1956-71) was used by the FBI to investigate those deemed “radical” and subversive. This ultimately became a favored tool, specifically focused on American citizens.

FBI records indicate that during its reign, COINTELPRO targeted feminist organizations, the Communist Party USA, anti-Vietnam organizations, the Rev. Martin Luther King, the Nation of Islam, the Black Panther Party, environmentalists, the United Farm Workers and others.

Rarely does debating the validity of any remarks offered by Ye bear judicious fruit. But his remarks about Parks, though not accurate, do warrant nuance — something sorely missing from the public discourse.

A “plant” would be someone used to infiltrate the organization to provide the opposition with critical information. To be a “plant” suggests that Parks was working for the opposition.

Is Ye asserting that Parks was actually working with the segregated Montgomery bus line? Or perhaps she was sent by the White Citizens Council to disrupt the bus in order to gather intel on the newly appointed pastor at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church named Martin Luther King Jr.?

Any historical/social analysis offered by Ye should be treated with skepticism. But taking umbrage with his comments without offering the requisite nuance is to blindly follow in the path he blazed.

Ye is the proverbial car accident that we can’t seem to ignore as we pass by. Calling Parks a “plant” is a stretch, but she was hardly an “accidental” activist. Her valor was a planned action of civil disobedience that allows we the people to stand as collective beneficiaries.

Cue the broken clock.