Byron Williams: Yes, unmoored from reality

“If Democrats can’t defeat a political party that is unmoored from reality, divorced from intellectual rigor, that uses anger as part of its political arsenal as it morphs into the party of xenophobia, then they don’t deserve to win.”
— Excerpt from last week’s column
The aforementioned passage caused quite a stir with some; several readers took umbrage.
Some concluded I was not a registered independent, but a closeted Democrat. I suspect this is due to the belief that any criticism of one party, in our binary discourse, without the use of a false equivalency, is by definition biased.
My columns are rooted not in the orthodoxy of any political party but in how I see a particular episode. That said, I thought I would take this rare opportunity to explain how I reached last week’s conclusion about the current Republican Party.
Why did I write that the Republican Party is unmoored from reality?
Depending on the poll, as many as two-thirds of Republicans still believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump. This is a fact-free opinion that masquerades as data. (Note: Your favorite blogger who opines away in between second helpings of Fruity Pebbles does not qualify as evidence.)
Strong theories are an adequate substitute for a body of facts that can be verified.
There is no state, whether led by Democrats or Republicans, that has offered a scintilla of evidence that suggests there was voter malfeasance in 2020. The common refrain has not been to rethink one’s supposition in light of the data but to see the findings as proof of a larger conspiracy to throw one off the scent.
By definition, that is unmoored from reality.
Why did I write that the Republican Party is divorced from intellectual rigor?
On the heels of conspiracy theories, a number of Republican-led state legislatures went to work to craft legislation to make voting more onerous.
Voting represents the most fundamental civic responsibility for a free society; it is specifically referenced in the Constitution more than any other issue. Throughout the American narrative, when has the nation benefited by making voting more difficult?
Paul Weyrich, co-founder of the Heritage Foundation, stated in 1980: “I don’t want everybody to vote. Elections are not won by a majority of people, they never have been from the beginning of our country and they are not now. As a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.”
When Weyrich said, “our leverage,” he was speaking specifically about the ability of conservatives to win elections, especially when voter turnout decreases.
Since newly enacted voter laws find their legitimacy in the fallacious conspiracy theories of rigged election, the best one can offer are solutions desperately searching for a problem that does not exist. One might imply it’s a brazen attempt to gain political advantage. Either way, few would cite these policies as ensconced in intellectual rigor.
Why did I suggest the Republican Party uses anger as part of its political arsenal as it morphs into the party of xenophobia?
Where do I begin? So many choices, so little word count remaining. As for anger, how about Jan. 6, 2021?
According to an October Quinnipiac poll, 66% of Republicans do not view the storming of the U.S. Capitol as an attack on the government. Huh?
If storming the Capitol to stop Congress from completing its mandated responsibilities, putting an end to 234 years of peaceful transfer of power, is not an attack on government, how should one define it? Jan. 6 was a toxic concoction consisting of one part anger and two parts unmoored from reality.
When members of Congress post videos promoting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden and Rep. Lauren Boebert uses Islamophobia to fund-raise, are those not examples of anger and xenophobia?
Such behaviors and others once deemed beyond the pale are now qualified and accepted. They are countered with trite “whataboutisms,” which is an admission of the wrongdoing without formally acknowledging it. But it ultimately places allegiance to a party over the ethos to which the nation has committed.
I appreciate all, whether dissent or concurring, who took the time to share their thoughts. Engaging the public discourse contributes to the preservation of our public morality.
Happy New Year!