Prophets are burdened with the duality of providing the people with hope while speaking truth to power. They assume a lonely perch as a hopeful cynic, willing to tell the culture the uncomfortable truth, rooted in an abiding love. For several decades that was how I viewed Professor Cornel West.

West brilliantly combined the lamentations of Socrates, the tragedy of the human condition found in the writings of Anton Chekov and the searing intellectualism of W.E.B. Du Bois, as well as the unseen hope rooted in the historical Black church tradition. Using jazz as a metaphor, West’s prophetic reflections open like Charlie Parker, hold our attention like Sonny Rollins and conclude like John Coltrane. He is nothing short of a modern-day prophet Jeremiah.

But now the prophet wants to live in the palace. West recently announced his intention to run for president.

“I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” West said in a video announcement on Twitter launching the third-party presidential bid.

West has since switched his affiliation to the Green Party. But he is running all the same.

I don’t question West’s sincerity; his commitment to those on the underside of life is unquestioned. But decades of salient prophetic critiques have seemingly morphed into West paradoxically offering himself as the one who can save the empire from itself.

The odds of a sparrow making it to the moon unscathed with an anvil attached to its tail are greater than West ascending to the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025. But that misses the point of most protest candidacies. The motivation, which I suspect includes West, is to create change within the culture — change that moves the nation closer to its civic virtue of liberty and equality invariably begins at the bottom. Moreover, politics is an amoral enterprise; rarely do its moral outcomes originate from within its chambers. The prophet has been an indispensable, though often unwanted, ally within the American narrative.

Before the 13th and 19th Amendments were ratified, or the 1964 Civil Rights Act passed, morality, which began as the minority opinion supported by valiant truth-tellers, prodded those ensconced in the existing status quo to realize the courage for change. That’s the invaluable legacy of prophets in the American narrative. West is entrenched in that tradition.

Present-day America increasingly operates with a demagnetized moral compass. Fearing the inevitability of change, consuming the elixir of difference, some have opted to view certain Americans as existential threats.

But West appears willing to exchange decades amassing a reputation as this nation’s leading public intellectual for the short-term allure emanating from the quagmire of America’s political culture. The prophetic voice differs from the political variety. Martin Luther King praised President Lyndon Johnson for landmark civil rights legislation but was equally undaunted in his criticism of the Vietnam War. Formal entry into politics organically neuters the prophetic voice.

One wonders if West’s decision to seek the presidency is a carryover from his tone deafness during the years Barack Obama was president. West was spot-on that the Obama administration’s indiscriminate use of predator drones was immoral. I also agreed with West that it was deplorable no one was held accountable for actions that led to the 2008 financial meltdown.

But to suggest, as did West, that it rendered the 44th president a “Republican in blackface” was impossible to hear for those who supported Obama, especially the millions of African Americans who viewed the 2008 election as a divinely inspired transformation. West appeared peevish, effectively marginalizing his prophetic critiques.

Perhaps West finds himself situated similarly to Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Is this the final act of a poor player who has strutted and frets his hour upon the stage? Is running for president West’s way to delay the inevitability of being heard from no more?

The cost demanded whenever the prophet pursues the palace invariably is the permanent erosion of moral legitimacy. Once the protest campaign concludes, the prophet’s supporters will begin the cyclical process of searching for their next sacrificial lamb.

We need the prophetic voice of Cornel West holding those in high places accountable, inspiring those whom Jesus referred as the “least of these.”

I’m not convinced we need that voice seeking the presidency.

Full disclosure: Professor West endorsed my 2013 book, “1963: The Year of Hope and Hostility.

