Cal Thomas: After Trump, what (and who) for the GOP?

At the 1980 Democratic National Convention in New York, Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) delivered a speech following his defeat by Jimmy Carter for the presidential nomination. The speech was boilerplate liberalism. Kennedy criticized Republicans and Ronald Reagan for their ideas, which he said were from the past (today, the past is looking a lot better than the immediate future under Joe Biden and the Democrats).

A part of his closing line would be good for today’s Republicans to consider following the abbreviated Trump era. Kennedy said, “… the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives and the dream shall never die.”

Trump has contributed mightily to the GOP, giving the party a backbone it seemed to have misplaced following the Reagan years. He also has reminded people that conservative ideas work, including tax cuts, a reduction in regulations and constitutional judges. Add to these significant accomplishments his administration’s brokering of four peace deals in the Middle East no one thought possible, much less achievable, and the development of a vaccine various "experts" said was not possible by the end of the year.