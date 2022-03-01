Cal Thomas: Beckel and me: An odd couple

It was on the lecture circuit where I think we had our biggest influence. Bob spoke openly about his history with alcoholism and his genuineness endeared him to even conservative audiences.

We traveled together, ate together and got to know each other and our respective “stories” in ways that rarely happen in Washington these days. At the end of our presentation, I would say that I rejected the notion that Bob was on “the other side.” Both of our fathers were in World War II. They weren’t fighting for or against Franklin Roosevelt, but to preserve an ideal. America has always been an idea in search of the ideal. If we want to put someone on the other side, make them external enemies like the Ayatollah in Iran, or the leadership in China and Russia. Let’s not destroy each other. We are fellow Americans.

Bob would then get up and say how I had saved his life and introduced him to God and other nice things. We embraced, prompting wild cheers from the audience. People would say, “Why can’t we see more of this in Washington?” It helped that neither of us was interested in running for office, which would mean having to raise money and say things to satisfy various interest groups.