Cal Thomas: Biden on the virus: Testing, testing, 1,2,3 ...

President Biden has attempted to tamp down the frustration many feel over his inability to crush the pandemic, as he promised he would do when campaigning for the office he now holds.

In a Tuesday afternoon address from the White House, the president promised to ramp up testing sites and the number of “free” tests that will be made available to those who want them. He said a website will soon be established through which people can request test kits to be sent to their homes. And it’s all “free,” he repeated. He sounded like those Medicare supplement adds that just ended after open-enrollment season closed.

I have several questions about these kits, which the president said would number 500 million. First, what happens when they run out? The at-home kits I have seen contain a limited number of swabs. When they are used, do you order more and for how long? Will the government pay for these, too? If so, will it continue to pay for them and for how long? Taxpayers have a right to know, given the deepening debt.