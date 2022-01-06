Cal Thomas: Chuck Schumer’s shameless hypocrisy

Hypocrisy and lies from politicians are so rampant in Washington that hardly anyone pays them much attention anymore. Perhaps that is why our cynicism about so many things political deepens and distrust of our institutions is pervasive.

A co-conspirator in all of this is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who has set the middle of the month as his target for changing the filibuster rule that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation. That Schumer has opposed what he now proposes is well-documented for anyone taking the time to do even minimal research, which most of the major media appears unwilling to do.

In 2005, Schumer claimed that eliminating the filibuster would turn the country “into a banana republic, where if you don’t get your way, you change the rules. Are we gonna let them (presumably he meant Republicans)? It will be doomsday for Democracy if we do.” Well, then, has “doomsday” arrived and is Schumer its captain?

In 2017, Schumer said if you can’t get 60 votes “you shouldn’t change the rules.” Does anyone seriously think that if Democrats were the minority party, which they likely will be after the next election, that he would still favor elimination of the filibuster?