Cal Thomas: McConnell deconstructs Joe Biden

The art of deconstructing an argument by refutation and holding a person accountable for previous statements that the person now contradicts was once an honored tradition. It has now mostly gone the way of other traditions in favor of sound bite statements formulated in political party meetings and used to confuse the public.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) unpacked this once-great technique when he responded to some of President Biden’s outlandish claims over his first year in office that included his inaugural address and remarks made at his news conference last week and in an Atlanta speech about minority voting rights.

McConnell said the Biden on display at these events was not the Biden he has known for decades. Anyone who has known or observed Biden during his 50 years in politics would have to agree.

McConnell began his Senate floor speech by recalling Biden’s promise in his inaugural address to unite the nation. Instead, said McConnell, “that very same man delivered a deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country further apart.”