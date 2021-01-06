Cal Thomas: The new 'know-nothing' party

House Democrats keep coming up with ideas that are bound to sink their already low approval ratings to new depths, possibly giving Republicans a majority in the 2022 election.

A representative body that has been unwilling to fix problems confronting the country has come up with a new set of rules for the 117th Congress that defy logic and further diminish the value of humankind. I would have said mankind but Speaker Nancy Pelosi's new House rules package, in an effort to "honor all gender identities," will now use pronouns and familial relationships that are "gender neutral." This sounds a lot like a modern version of George Orwell's "Newspeak," which Orwell defined as an effort by his fictional totalitarian regime to limit vocabulary so as "to diminish the range of thought." Apparently, this works for House Democrats.

In their unrelenting effort to be "inclusive," the Democrats' new rules, promoted by Pelosi, do away with terms such as "man," "woman," "mother," "son" and "daughter." They'd better ban the Bible, too, which includes these words. Genesis tells of how God made "Man" in His image, "male and female." How behind the times was He? The old words, writes Townhall, "will be swapped by words such as parent, child, sibling, spouse, etc." Henceforth, there will be no more use of terms such as "aunt, uncle, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law or sister-in-law."