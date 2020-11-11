Cal Thomas: Unity under Joe Biden? Don't bet on it.

If Joe Biden survives recounts and several lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign into what Trump says has been widespread vote-counting fraud (we await proof), do not expect him to be hounded over his and Hunter Biden's business ties to China and Ukraine as President Trump has been over "Russian collusion" charges and numerous other attempts by Democrats, the left and the media to undermine his administration.

In an address to the nation last Saturday, President-elect Biden claimed he has been given a "mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change (and) systemic racism." He called for healing and unity.

Biden reportedly plans to issue a slew of executive orders, reversing those by President Trump. It is his right to do so, but how does that promote healing and unity? For Democrats, healing and unity often means bowing to their policy wishes. It never seems to work in reverse.

Does Biden have a mandate on COVID? Would Americans, including businesses owners, accept a national lockdown that could cripple the economy? In a Hill-HarrisX survey conducted in July, 53% of registered voters approved of President Trump's job on economy, which, despite COVID, is recovering, "albeit unevenly." A September Gallup poll found that 56% of registered voters believed they were better off under Trump than under the Obama-Biden administration.