Cal Thomas: Will there be a penalty for withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Have we already forgotten what that looked like? It included the repression of women and girls that begins with denying them an education or the opportunity to engage in any profession. Men are supreme. Women have virtually no rights.

Some years ago, I met in New York with a group of Afghan women who had escaped from the Taliban’s clutches. They told me stories of having to wear burqas and blacken their house windows so no one could see in. One said if she took a public bus, a male relative had to take a coin from her hand and drop it in the coin box.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who, along with President George W. Bush, was in office during that awful day when 3,000 Americans were killed, responded to the president’s announcement: “By declaring that this withdrawal is not based on conditions on the ground, the Biden administration is sending a dangerous signal that the United States fundamentally does not understand — or is willfully ignorant of — the terrorist threat.” She called Biden’s announcement a propaganda victory for the terrorists.

No one wants a “forever war” as some have referred to our presence in Afghanistan, but wars don’t end when one side quits, especially when the other side has a religious motivation for continuing to fight.