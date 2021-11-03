Cal Thomas: Youngkin's victory goes beyond Virginia

My, how quickly things can change with the right message and the right messenger.

Glen Youngkin’s impressive victory over Democratic retread Terry McAuliffe in the race for Virginia governor ought to be a reminder that kindness wins over name-calling and that issues are more important than personality.

Parents in Virginia saw the curtain pulled back on the indoctrination of values counter to their own in public schools. McAuliffe denied critical race theory (CRT) was being taught in public schools, but a visit to the Virginia Department of Education web page shows three different instances in which it was promoted, including back in 2015 when McAuliffe was governor. The site also uses the term “white fragility” and references a presentation that encourages teachers to “embrace Critical Race Theory” in “order to re-engineer attitudes and belief systems.” The constant focus on race, class and division is wearing thin and it would appear, at least in Virginia, that many voters have tired of it.

Wall Street Journal columnist Holman Jenkins wrote it’s time for Democrats to “retire the white sheets.” Can we move on from divide and conquer in favor of promoting togetherness as Americans? In his victory speech that is what Youngkin did, speaking less about himself and more about his fellow Virginians and fellow Americans. Donald Trump take note.