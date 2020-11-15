Carolina A. Miranda: U.S. individualism isn't rugged, it's toxic — and it's killing us

How did we get here? (Besides all the conspiracy videos on YouTube.) The culture of toxic individualism has deep roots.

A good piece of it is tied to the cultural legacy of Manifest Destiny and the settlement of the West: the myth of the up-by-the-bootstraps pioneer who helped tame the uninhabited West in the name of the United States.

Never mind that the land was already inhabited by Indigenous peoples. And never mind, as historian Greg Grandin points out in his book "The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America," that the nation building was not the work of rugged individuals working alone but a lot of people working in tandem, with the regular support of the U.S. military and the U.S. Treasury — for what was, to put it mildly, a government handout on an epic scale. ("What we think of as the West, since its inception, has been the domain of large-scale power, of highly capitalized speculators, businesses, railroads, agricultural, and mining," he writes.)

Even so, the mythos of individualism has infused both our culture and our politics.