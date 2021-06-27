Carolyn Bunker and Willie Taylor: Happy 90th, Dot Kearns

Happy 90th birthday, Dorothy Kendall “Dot” Kearns, dear friend and tireless community servant.
On this your special day, we want to thank you for all the gifts you have given this community. We know your love of High Point, where you were born June 27, 1931, and from which you expanded that love of place to include all of Guilford County, while marrying Lyles, raising three children together, and dedicating your life to serving others.
We are so grateful that you accepted the appointment to the High Point City School Board in 1972 and that you were elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in 1982, becoming the first woman to chair this board.
Your accomplishments were many, and among them, with the help of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, was a successful bond referendum to protect our watershed and create open spaces. But your leadership and service did not stop there. When the three school systems in Guilford County merged, you offered yourself to assist in making the transition with your election as an at-large member to the first Guilford County Board of Education, where you served until retiring in 2008.
The Guilford County school system has remained a vital part of your life, especially your love of the school named for you, the Dorothy Kendall Kearns Academy in High Point, where you have attended every graduation since its opening in 2014 to give each graduate a gift.
You were there even in 2020, during COVID-19, when the principal gave diplomas from the window of his car and you gave each graduate a gift from yours.
Your honors and accolades are too numerous to list but we know how much you value the many ways your alma mater, UNCG, has honored you, especially with the UNCG Holderness-Weaver Award for Outstanding Service to Guilford County and the UNCG School of Education Distinguished Career Award.
Your service on the UNCG Board of Visitors; Advisory Board for UNCG’s School of Education Counseling and Educational Development Department; Planning Committee for the new UNCG Education Building; and the trustee board at Bennett College, where you served on the planning committee for the Global Education Institute, among many other notable organizations, has made a huge impact on our community.
Dot, you are a person who cares deeply for all people, especially children. You’ve worked tirelessly for creative opportunities that serve to meet the needs of our diverse and economically stressed population. From the early beginning of magnet schools with a myriad of concentrations, the offerings have evolved to early colleges, academies and numerous other opportunities for meeting specific needs. While these programs have undergone changes and growth to better serve our changing community, they began on your watch.
You cherish the Sisterhood Citation Award from NCCJ and the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from the state of North Carolina, but nothing surpasses the smile on a child’s face, a glimmer in the child’s eye and the dreams this young person carries as he or she crosses the stage to receive a diploma from the Guilford County school system.