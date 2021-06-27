Carolyn Bunker and Willie Taylor: Happy 90th, Dot Kearns

You were there even in 2020, during COVID-19, when the principal gave diplomas from the window of his car and you gave each graduate a gift from yours.

Your honors and accolades are too numerous to list but we know how much you value the many ways your alma mater, UNCG, has honored you, especially with the UNCG Holderness-Weaver Award for Outstanding Service to Guilford County and the UNCG School of Education Distinguished Career Award.

Your service on the UNCG Board of Visitors; Advisory Board for UNCG’s School of Education Counseling and Educational Development Department; Planning Committee for the new UNCG Education Building; and the trustee board at Bennett College, where you served on the planning committee for the Global Education Institute, among many other notable organizations, has made a huge impact on our community.

Dot, you are a person who cares deeply for all people, especially children. You’ve worked tirelessly for creative opportunities that serve to meet the needs of our diverse and economically stressed population. From the early beginning of magnet schools with a myriad of concentrations, the offerings have evolved to early colleges, academies and numerous other opportunities for meeting specific needs. While these programs have undergone changes and growth to better serve our changing community, they began on your watch.