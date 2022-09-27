Charles A. Jones: No. We are not a Christian nation.

Recent discussions in the News & Record examined this question: Is the United States a Christian nation? Legally, no. Factually, questionable. Legally, the U.S. government is secular, not the province of any religion. Lucky for us it is: The Founding Fathers knew the dangers of mixing religion and government and thus established a secular, not a religious, federal government. Christians should extract their noses from their Bibles and read the U.S. Constitution: It mentions no god in the Preamble or in the presidential oath (Article II, Section 1, Paragraph 8). Likewise, Article VI, Paragraph 3, mentions no god in oaths required for federal and state legislators and executive and judicial officers; it also forbids religious tests as a qualification for holding public office. The First Amendment, however, explicitly protects religious freedom. Factually, a guess is that the United States is a Christian nation assuming that Christianity represents the highest percentage of those professing a religion. But factually and historically, is a nation Christian when its devilish leaders Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara superintended the barbarity the U.S. gratuitously inflicted on Vietnam? In fairness, however, one must acknowledge military members of all religions who obeyed the call to arms, fighting in good faith this needless war. The salvation of the U.S. is not Christianity. It is twofold. One, all three constitutional branches of the federal government (executive, legislative and judicial) and its bureaucracy must obey constitutional requirements they have so long ignored. Two, citizens must follow ethical and moral values common to all religions, not just to Christianity. Christians can worship freely and try cramming their beliefs down the throats of those of us holding other beliefs, but they cannot do so via governmental requirement, power or sanction or impose Christianity upon any level of government. Amen.