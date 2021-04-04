Charles Davenport Jr.: A double-standard on racial identification

The media’s duplicity in the all-racism, all-the-time charade is painfully obvious. Consider a recent example — an illustration that, unfortunately, features local players.

According to multiple media reports, two men from Greensboro, Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor, traveled to Miami Beach, Fla., where they allegedly drugged, repeatedly raped and then robbed Christine Englehardt, a young woman from Pennsylvania. Hours later, Englehardt was found dead in her hotel room. Collier and Taylor are under arrest in a Florida jail.

Let’s pause to consider something: When the media report violent crimes, is it important that we, the news consumers, are told the race of the perpetrator(s) and victim(s), or, are questions of race irrelevant?

Whatever we decide, most of us can probably agree that journalists should apply the standard consistently. Either we should always be told the race of the perpetrator and the victim, or we never should.

What is unacceptable is the current practice, in which reporters and editors decide when race matters, and when it doesn’t. In their view, race is significant only when the perpetrator is white, and the victim belongs to a protected class.