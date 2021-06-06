Charles Davenport Jr.: A shortage of common decency in the workplace

“The class which provides our servants is undeniably coarse and stupid, and its handiwork of every kind too often bears the native stamp.”
— George Gissing
I have spent decades in, and made a respectable living from, warehousing and distribution. In recent months, my colleagues and I have been declared “essential, front-line” workers. We appreciate the tip of society’s collective hat in our direction, because there are many challenges inherent to frontline work.
For instance, unlike those who work from home, we have to make ourselves presentable, drive to a facility, and — the real challenge — work alongside other folks. A French philosopher by the name of Sartre suggested that “hell is other people,” and maybe he was right.
Gissing was also correct about a sizable portion of the working class. I have seen them engage in fisticuffs, slash themselves with box cutters and cuss out coworkers and managers. On multiple occasions, I’ve seen them “perp-walked” out of buildings by police officers. The “native stamp” typically reveals itself in tardiness, belligerence and swaggering ignorance.
Of course, many blue-collar types are stellar employees: punctual, hard-working and civil. My grievance is not with the working class, but with those who should know better: their managers, whose offenses, while more subtle, are no less revolting.
Men and women of rank and distinction should be well-versed in workplace decorum. Our expectations of them are much higher. But my experience suggests that there’s no shortage of nasty, abrasive managers. Many are oblivious to workplace etiquette, the essence of which is simply good manners. Most of you have worked with, or for, the type: an aristocrat with the manners of a peasant.
The terms “etiquette,” “civility” and “decorum” land with a clamor on the modern ear. They are quaint, old-fashioned concepts that we don’t discuss (or insist upon) often enough. They are relics of a long-past era. Workplace etiquette should be intuitive, but in case it isn’t, let’s make it a significant chunk of mandatory Management Training 101.
Several years ago, I resigned from a company where I’d worked for a decade because of a high-ranking officer in the company. She reprimanded me, loudly and ostentatiously, in front of my crew. She did so frequently, and often without justification. Of course, reprimands should be delivered in the privacy of one’s office. My letter of resignation, which I copied to every manager in the company, was a blistering critique of her behavior. (She eventually got fired.)
Another manager to whom I reported had an explosive temper, outbursts of which he inflicted upon his underlings with appalling regularity. He would throw things, kick things and spew profanity at everyone within earshot. Occasionally, in the aftermath of these tantrums, he would collapse and weep. Leaders, as you and I know, maintain their composure.
Yet another manager with whom I used to work spoke with undisguised contempt to equals and underlings alike. He would lash out in the middle of meetings, or on the warehouse floor while surrounded by dozens of people. He knew nothing of discretion, propriety or mutual respect. As you can imagine, that company struggled to retain employees.
Morale is difficult to measure objectively, or to display on a spreadsheet. It’s intangible, but its impact on a company’s bottom line is indisputable. “Incivility,” Emily Post writes, has “a startling arch of influence.” It should be “addressed for what it truly is: a massive time suck that impacts productivity, profits, and employee retention.”
Work can be unpleasant at times; that’s why we get paid for it. But it would be a lot less unpleasant if common decency were still common.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His article is published the first Sunday of the month.