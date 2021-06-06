Charles Davenport Jr.: A shortage of common decency in the workplace

Men and women of rank and distinction should be well-versed in workplace decorum. Our expectations of them are much higher. But my experience suggests that there’s no shortage of nasty, abrasive managers. Many are oblivious to workplace etiquette, the essence of which is simply good manners. Most of you have worked with, or for, the type: an aristocrat with the manners of a peasant.

The terms “etiquette,” “civility” and “decorum” land with a clamor on the modern ear. They are quaint, old-fashioned concepts that we don’t discuss (or insist upon) often enough. They are relics of a long-past era. Workplace etiquette should be intuitive, but in case it isn’t, let’s make it a significant chunk of mandatory Management Training 101.

Several years ago, I resigned from a company where I’d worked for a decade because of a high-ranking officer in the company. She reprimanded me, loudly and ostentatiously, in front of my crew. She did so frequently, and often without justification. Of course, reprimands should be delivered in the privacy of one’s office. My letter of resignation, which I copied to every manager in the company, was a blistering critique of her behavior. (She eventually got fired.)