Charles Davenport Jr.: A tip to the wise on yard work: Get someone else to do it.

The arrival of spring is an annual reminder of the trials and tribulations of lawn-care — an obligation embraced, reluctantly accepted, or, in some cases, utterly ignored by, homeowners.

Every neighborhood seems to feature lawn-care extremists of two varieties: The first is the neighbor who studiously avoids yard maintenance of any kind. His home and its environs create an “eyesore” that we all tend to avoid. The house and its occupants become infamous throughout the neighborhood.

Passing motorists and pedestrians, morbidly intrigued, gawk at the scene as if it were a multiple-car accident. There you will find a vast expanse of knee-high weeds adorned by the detritus of decades: an inoperable, rusty vehicle; a long-abandoned wheel barrow; a wayward window screen or shutter; collapsing remnants of an above-ground pool; multiple branches that look as if they tried to escape, but collapsed in despair; and finally, perhaps, a sprinkling of sun-faded, plastic children’s toys engulfed by weeds and vines.

The other extremists are the lawn-obsessed family, the members of which seemingly do nothing but mow, seed, fertilize, rake, weed and plant. The owners tend to be retired couples, whose new mission in life is to make their neighbors look lazy and incompetent. The perfectionist's yard is immaculate, suitable for the pages of a glossy magazine.

Most of us fall somewhere between the two extremes. We mow, or have our lawn mowed, once a week or so, but we don’t lose sleep over a weed here or there.

When we were newlyweds and first-time homeowners, Maureen and I mowed our own yard, for financial reasons. My late father-in-law gave us all of the necessary equipment. We learned a lot from that experience, but the most important lesson is this: If you’re able to pay somebody else to do it, you should.

The backyard of our first house was nearly the size of a football field, the perimeter of which was defined by a white picket fence. Contrary to the fanciful visions of first-time home buyers, a white picket fence is a nightmare.

The bottom foot or so is perpetually mud-splattered or grass-stained. And worse, weeds tend to congregate, socialize and procreate along the base of it, which means you, the struggling homeowner, are obligated to utilize mankind’s most sadistic invention: the string trimmer.

I would trim approximately 3 feet along the base of the fence before the godforsaken contraption’s string would break. Since I’m not mechanically inclined, fixing it was a 30-minute long, sweat-drenched, profanity-spewing ordeal. When the satanic device was finally repaired, I’d accomplish another 3-5 feet of fence-line before, once again, the string would snap. And so would I.

I’ve yet to mention the native splendor that awaits those who choose to do their own mowing. Mother Nature, in her generosity, has provided us here in N.C. with 90-plus degree heat and humidity, which establishes a delightful atmosphere in which to toil.

She has also provided thick, yet virtually invisible spider webs, conveniently located at face and head level, for us to walk through. Blessings abound on the ground, too, where one occasionally encounters serpents of different, possibly venomous varieties. And let’s not forget those hidden entrances to yellow jacket nests.

A few years ago, while hammering pins into the ground to secure landscaping cloth, I inadvertently provoked a nest of yellow jackets, many of which swarmed from the ground and assailed the invader. One of the enraged beasts flew into my shorts and stung me perilously close to … the last place a man would want to be stung.

That alone is reason enough to hire a lawn service.

Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His article runs the first Sunday of the month.