Charles Davenport Jr.: Another rush to judgment goes bad

Once again, the “woke” among us are asleep at the wheel. You’d think they would have learned from the Duke lacrosse “rape” scandal, which turned out to be a lie. But they didn’t. You’d think they would have learned from the Jussie Smollett “MAGA” scandal, which turned out to be a lie. But they didn’t. There are multiple episodes from which they should have, but did not, learn.

They have been duped yet again, this time by Rachel Richardson, an African American member of Duke University’s volleyball team. Richardson claims that, during a volleyball match in Provo, Utah, in late August, BYU fans shouted racist insults and threats at her and her fellow African American teammates.

You’d think journalists and university officials, having been repeatedly humiliated by conclusions drawn in haste, would take a few deep breaths and do a bit of research, rather than leap to erroneous conclusions. But they didn’t.

The “woke” are driven by ideology and emotion; they can’t be bothered to wait for evidence. The uncomfortable truth is, they want such charges to be true. Progressives thrive on the illusion of rampant racism, the notion that behind every hedgerow, in every closet and under every bed, there lurks a racist. He’s probably one of those nasty “MAGA Republican extremists,” too.

The “woke” crowd’s rush to judgment is particularly swift when a story promises the most tantalizing and highly coveted journalistic prize: a victim of racism. Among the guilty-until-proven-innocent throng were members of The (Raleigh) News & Observer’s editorial board.

Even though they were armed with no facts whatsoever, the allure of a “Racism!” story compelled the board to weigh in immediately: “During the game, students in the BYU section called Richardson the n-word and other racial slurs while she served. It happened repeatedly to the Black Duke players during the two sets they played on that end of the gymnasium.”

That is demonstrably false. Officials at BYU interviewed at least 50 people who were at the game, and reviewed hours of video and audio recordings of the match. They found no evidence to support Richardson’s claims.

No one else in the entire gymnasium — not even Richardson’s teammates — heard racist taunts. More than 5,000 people were in attendance, but no one — not a single person — has verified Richardson’s claims. Seated in the BYU student section, by the way, were several members of the men’s basketball team. If racist language had been shouted, surely those gentlemen would have confronted the unruly fan(s).

The evidence clearly suggests that Richardson is lying — that it never happened. Officials at Duke University should discipline her. At the very least, Richardson should be benched for a year. But no, she has been, and will continue to be, lionized as a courageous heroine, a champion of “anti-racism.”

Meanwhile, when BYU’s football team played at Oregon on Sept. 17, a loud, distinctive chant issued forth from Oregon’s student section: “F*** the Mormons!” Unlike the alleged racist taunts in Provo, Utah, these remarks are on videotape, loud and clear, during a nationally televised game. Have you heard anything about it?

Probably not. The “victims” in that case do not belong to a protected class. Journalists and progressives couldn’t care less about mere religious bigotry.

Rachel Richardson’s godmother, Lesa Pamplin, broke the story of the alleged racism at BYU. She’s running for office in Fort Worth, Texas, by the way. It’s telling that no mainstream media outlet has examined Pamplin’s vile, racist, profanity-laced social media posts, in which she rants about “crackers,” “dumb a** white women,” and “poor white motherf***ers.”

Charming.

Unfortunately, it appears that Lesa Pamplin has been an influential figure in Rachel Richardson’s life.