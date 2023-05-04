Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley penned an op-ed last week ("The key is investment," April 30) in which she implores Guilford County to invest an additional $10 million in the system’s teachers.

Among elected officials, it is common practice to use the term "investment" instead of "expense." The connotation of the words — the way they land on the collective ear of the taxpayer — is different. We avoid an expense whenever we can, but we’re willing to consider an investment.

Hence, the final sentence of Oakley’s opinion piece: "By investing in our people, we are investing in our students' future."Who in his right mind could possibly oppose an investment in the education of our children?

According to Webster’s, to invest in something is "to make use of (money) for future benefits or advantages." It’s also defined as putting money "into business, bonds, etc., in order to get a profit." To most of us, the term "investment" implies some kind of dividend or compensation — monetary or otherwise — at some point in the future.

Guilford County has a long record of investments in public education. While considering an increased expenditure on (OK, “investment” in) GCS, isn’t it reasonable to assess the "return" on our investment thus far? What "future benefits or advantages" were spawned by those previous investments?

In 2022, 27% of Guilford County’s fourth graders were proficient readers. In 2019, the figure was 32% — down from 37% in 2017. Obviously, the COVID shutdown played a role in 2022’s decline, but what accounts for the five-point drop from 2017 to 2019?

As reading scores declined, teacher salaries on the state level were increasing. According to Civitas, the average annual teacher salary in 2011 was $46,514. By 2015, the figure had risen to $47,713. Three years ago, average teacher pay had surged to $54,612.

"Our teachers and our staff," Oakley writes, "deserve salaries that allow them to provide for their families as the cost of living continues to rise."

The objective of public education is not to provide a living wage to adults, although that would be a nice incidental benefit; rather, the objective is to teach reading writing, and arithmetic to students. By that measure (and that’s the only measure that really matters), Guilford County’s "investment" in teachers has not paid handsome dividends.

The correlation between teacher pay and the academic performance of students is marginal, at best. According to a Sage journals study, "a 10% increase in teacher salary is linked with a higher average English test score of about 0.2 points” — not exactly earth-shattering.

Oakley points out that, in comparison to counties like Wake, Mecklenburg, and Durham, Guilford has "higher child poverty, food insecurity and a lower median family income."

According to the same Sage study, those conditions diminish the likelihood of substantial dividends from an increased “investment” in teacher salaries: "There exists a significantly positive relationship between teacher salary and student performance for the districts with high- and medium-level socioeconomic status, but not in the districts with low socioeconomic status."

Catherine Truitt, the state superintendent of public instruction, favors a performance-based salary program for teachers. (Outside of the education establishment, basing pay on performance is called "common sense.")

"Right now," Truitt reminded the Council of State, "we compensate teachers on two things: years of experience and degrees held, and the research tells us that neither one of those things actually impacts student outcomes."

Very few of us would object to an additional "investment" specifically designed to reward highly effective teachers. For too long, taxpayer funds have subsidized a system that coddles the incompetent and the mediocre.