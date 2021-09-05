Charles Davenport Jr.: Biden gets a rightful rebuke on evictions

In the midst of a pandemic, victories for limited government are few and far between. That’s why the Supreme Court’s rebuke of the Biden administration in late-August is cause for celebration.

President Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overreached when it attempted to extend a moratorium on residential evictions. (For the record, the moratorium blunder was initiated under President Trump. It was unconstitutional then; it’s unconstitutional now.)

My friends on the editorial board of this paper conceded that the legality of the moratorium was “questionable,” but also argued that the CDC “is explicitly authorized by Congress to make and enforce regulations that are necessary to prevent the transmission of communicable diseases.”

Within reason, yes. But the CDC’s authority is not infinite. In the words of the Supreme Court’s majority, “It would be one thing if Congress had specifically authorized the action that the CDC has taken. But that has not happened. ... It strains credulity to believe that (the law in question) grants the CDC the sweeping authority that it asserts.”