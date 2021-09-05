Charles Davenport Jr.: Biden gets a rightful rebuke on evictions

In the midst of a pandemic, victories for limited government are few and far between. That’s why the Supreme Court’s rebuke of the Biden administration in late-August is cause for celebration.
President Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overreached when it attempted to extend a moratorium on residential evictions. (For the record, the moratorium blunder was initiated under President Trump. It was unconstitutional then; it’s unconstitutional now.)
My friends on the editorial board of this paper conceded that the legality of the moratorium was “questionable,” but also argued that the CDC “is explicitly authorized by Congress to make and enforce regulations that are necessary to prevent the transmission of communicable diseases.”
Within reason, yes. But the CDC’s authority is not infinite. In the words of the Supreme Court’s majority, “It would be one thing if Congress had specifically authorized the action that the CDC has taken. But that has not happened. ... It strains credulity to believe that (the law in question) grants the CDC the sweeping authority that it asserts.”
Many, if not most, of our fellow citizens are oblivious to the 10th Amendment. Fortunately, the Supreme Court is not. The nation’s highest court reminded Biden and the CDC that the Constitution limits federal power. “The issues at stake,” six justices declared, “are not merely financial. The moratorium intrudes into an area that is the particular domain of state law: the landlord-tenant relationship.”
In other words, the feds should not meddle in state business. “It is indisputable,” the court’s majority ruled, “that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. But our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully, even in the pursuit of desirable ends.”
The editors of National Review, as expected, came down firmly on the side of limited government: “There are certain moments in American political life in which an institutional reprimand is necessary,” they wrote, “and this is one of those times.”
Progressives have erred, or have at least been disingenuous, in another COVID-related realm. They self-righteously denounce “Trump voters” who have declined to be vaccinated, while ignoring significant vaccine hesitancy in their own party. They would have us believe that the delta variant is surging as a direct result of vaccine reluctance on the right.
The claim is half-true, but misleading. A significant slice of each party’s base has not been inoculated. On the Republican side, vaccination rates are low among evangelical Christians, who, of course, voted for Trump.
But, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) and the CDC, that’s not the whole story. On the Democratic side, Black voters are hesitant to get the vaccine. Criticism of Trump supporters is deafening, but we hardly hear a peep about vaccination reluctance among Blacks.
According to the KFF, “Black and Hispanic people remain less likely than their white counterparts to have received a vaccine.” As of mid-August, “the percent of white people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose (50%) was roughly 1.3 times higher than the rate for Black people (40%).”
Philip Bump of The Washington Post concedes these uncomfortable truths: “Black vaccination rates,” he wrote two weeks ago, “do reflect a greater hesitancy than is true of whites overall,” but not as much resistance as there is among Trump supporters. Bump laments that “in 35 of the 43 states for which Kaiser has data, whites have been vaccinated at higher rates than Blacks.”
If progressives were intellectually consistent, they would call out the unvaccinated, regardless of race or party affiliation. Their objective, it seems, is not to increase vaccination rates, but to vilify Trump supporters.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His article runs the first Sunday of the month.