Public education has been dominated by progressives for decades, and the results are mediocre, at best. The Guilford County Board of Education fits the mold: it is controlled by Democrats who think alike, vote alike and champion the same misguided priorities.

That’s why six of the board’s eight current members endorsed last week’s op-ed by board chair Deena Hayes-Greene.

Your kids aren’t learning much of anything, but that’s not what matters. What matters to the board’s majority is inclusion, equity and shielding our children from the sinister forces of bigotry and hate, also known as “Republicans.”

Other than the fact that he is a Republican, on what grounds does the board’s majority oppose the county GOP’s nominee, Michael Logan? According to Hayes-Greene’s op-ed, the opposition can be attributed to a few social media posts “liked” and commented on by Mr. Logan.

What was the nature of the offending posts? Readers who anticipated truly outrageous, lunatic-fringe material must have been gravely disappointed. Even many liberals, I suspect, had trouble working themselves up into their customary spittle-spraying, placard-waving, looting and vandalizing frenzy.

From the three examples cited by Hayes-Greene, readers could conclude three things about Mr. Logan. First, he believes citizens who are being arrested should cooperate with law enforcement. Second, he believes a homeowner has a right to protect his home and family with a firearm. And finally, he is not troubled by the use of pepper spray as a means of crowd control.

What a Nazi!

Hayes-Greene utilizes these three examples as evidence of Logan’s “bigotry and racial prejudice,” but outside of the education establishment, they are quite normal beliefs — probably held by most Guilford County residents. That such benign beliefs inflame the board is indicative of just how out-of-touch the grand poobahs of public education have become.

“We cannot believe,” Hayes-Greene writes, “the parents of the students in Guilford County schools would want policy made for their children by someone who takes such stands.”

Why not?

Likewise, state Sen. Amy Galey, sponsor of the “parents’ rights bill.” Her bill, she says, states that “children 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 years old should not be taught about sexuality or sexual activity in public school classrooms.” Galey “cannot understand why (the bill) would be controversial. It blows my mind.” That kind of common sense and common decency gets one branded as a “bigot” and a “homophobe,” especially if one’s name is followed by an “R.” (Galey’s is.)

One “expert,” licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Sarah Wilson of Duke University School of Medicine, warned that, if Galey’s bill were to pass, “Schools would no longer be safe places for children to explore their identities.”

Aren’t public schools supposed to teach reading, writing and arithmetic?

Hayes-Greene and the board’s majority lament the “legacy of disparities in our schools,” and here, they are half right. There are, indeed, disparities, but they are not, as the board would have us believe, the result of intolerance, bigotry or racism.

As long as we are plagued by single-parent homes, poverty, and moms and dads who are apathetic about their children’s education, there will be disparities. Fifty years from now, those disparities will probably be even more egregious because of the rigorous stigmatization of people who dare to point out that kids are better off with a mother and a father.

But the board’s focus on “unjust treatment, unequal opportunity and inequity,” allows the majority to blame “society,” which is much easier than demanding individual responsibility.

Why all the fuss anyway? One more Republican on the board will be insufficient to thwart the establishment’s imposition of misguided priorities and failed ideas.