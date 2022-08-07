Charles Davenport Jr.: Disformation springs from the left as well

The Associated Press published an article last month designed to skewer and ridicule conspiracy theorists but only those of the “right-wing” and “conservative” variety (“Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise worldwide,” July 11).

Here’s David Klepper, the author of the article, on the ignorance of conspiracy theorists: “Rejecting what they hear from scientists, journalists or public officials, these people instead embrace tales of dark plots and secret explanations.”

As an example of one of the silliest, yet most widely-believed conspiracy theories in American history, Klepper could have used the Trump administration’s alleged “collusion” with shadowy Russian agents. But he didn’t.

Russian collusion didn’t make the cut for Klepper’s piece of “objective journalism,” even though the fallacy was quite popular, not only in the flag-burning socialist community (as you’d expect), but also among run-of-the-mill, CNN-watching liberals. Despite a dearth of evidence, the fairy tale was endorsed by journalists ideologically predisposed to believe anything anti-Trump.

Klepper quotes Dr. Richard Friedman, a professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, who has studied and “written about the psychology of trust and belief.” According to Friedman, news consumers are “awash in competing streams of information, both good and bad. They’re anxious about the future, and there are a lot of bad actors with the ability to weaponize that fear and anxiety.”

Yes, and many of those bad actors are activists masquerading as journalists. When it comes to “climate change,” they have been weaponizing fear and anxiety for years.

On July 31, there appeared in these pages an AP article about disinformation with regard to climate change (“Disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats”). Predictably, it is a biased “news” article critical of Republicans and conservatives, who, for the most part, decline to participate in climate change hysteria.

Here’s a taste: “Even as surveys show the public generally has become more concerned about climate change, a sizable number of Americans have become even more distrustful of the scientific consensus.” The author expresses concern about “a growing gap between Republicans and other Americans when it comes to views on climate change.”

Care to guess who wrote the article? The aforementioned David Klepper, who laments the fact that fossil fuel companies “promoted fringe views designed to make it look like there were two legitimate sides to the dispute.”

In other words, those of us who dare to question progressive opinion on climate change are espousing “fringe views.” Speaking of which, remember when Al Gore said, in the absence of “drastic action,” life as we know it would end in a decade because of “global warming”?

That was 16 years ago.

In his most recent article, Klepper on five occasions uses the term “disinformation,” the alleged practitioners of which are fossil fuel companies. Environmental activists, eco-radicals and their left-wing allies would never stoop to such levels, of course. Readers who acquire their news exclusively from the AP would be led to believe that only right-wingers disseminate disinformation and endorse conspiracy theories.

But the most glaring example of a conspiracy theory during my lifetime is the years-long Russian collusion disinformation campaign, which the mainstream press has never thoroughly denounced.

Where is the media’s long-overdue correction and apology for being duped into believing that ridiculous narrative? Klepper complains about the “widespread loss of faith in institutions like government and media,” but the reasons are readily apparent, aren’t they?

Writers who are zealous devotees of a particular political philosophy should be forthright about it, submit their work to the op-ed pages, and not pretend to write objective news. David Klepper wouldn’t consider his writing “disinformation,” but that’s exactly what it is.