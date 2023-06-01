Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Conservatives have been salivating for months in anticipation of the showdown between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Naturally, the media will zoom in on the salvos flying between the two leading GOP candidates.

Unfortunately, the focus on the heavyweights means far less ink will be devoted to the “also-rans” on the right. Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy may be longshots to get the nomination, but their arguments deserve a full hearing.

All three candidates highlight the fact that minority voters have a choice — that they need not vote in perpetuity for the Democratic Party, which has failed them spectacularly and repeatedly. American minorities do not have to vote as if they were citizens of a Third World dictatorship.

It takes courage to reject the orthodoxy preached by leftists: that minorities are helpless victims, and that, under every bed and behind every hedgerow lurks a white supremacist on the hunt for people of color to oppress.

In his announcement speech two weeks ago, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina lamented that the “radical left is pushing us into a culture of grievance instead of a culture of greatness.”

Scott, who is Black, rejects the left-wing narrative. “We live in the land of opportunity,” he reminded his North Charleston audience. “We live in the land where it is absolutely possible for a kid raised in poverty in a single-parent household in a small apartment to one day serve in the people’s house, and maybe even the White House. This is the greatest nation on God’s green earth.”

Black Americans and other minorities rarely hear such optimism (or patriotism) from Democrats.

Entrepreneur and best-selling author Vivek Ramaswamy, who, like Nikki Haley, is an Indian American, also rejects the victim-heavy rhetoric of liberals. Ramaswamy, the most right-wing candidate in the field, describes himself as an “unapologetic America First conservative.”

If elected, he has pledged to restore meritocracy and the pursuit of excellence. How so? By abolishing race-based affirmative action on the federal level. “American identity,” he says, “is about excellence, regardless of your race, regardless of your gender or your sexual orientation.” Merit, he believes, “is on the winning side of this debate.”

Ramaswamy gleefully slaughters sacred cows. “We’ve celebrated our ‘diversity’ so much,” he says, “that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe, deep in my bones, those ideals still exist. I’m running for president to revive them.”

His street cred on the right is enhanced by a promise to eliminate the Department of Education. He’s committed to finishing the wall and, if necessary, to deploying the military to our southern border.

The irony is thick: Democrats are the self-proclaimed champions of diversity, but the home of authentic diversity — that is, diversity of thought — is on the Right.

Additional evidence of minorities thinking for themselves can be found right here in our backyard. Mark Robinson is a Black, quite popular candidate for governor. Like Haley, Scott and Ramaswamy, Robinson rejects the groupthink of the left.

When he announced his candidacy in April, Robinson said, “I was supposed to be crushed by racism as a Black man in the South. I have a chance to be a symbol to others in humble beginnings, and despite what anyone else may tell you, you can achieve anything.”

Sen. Scott believes he is the presidential candidate “the far left fears the most,” for obvious reasons: ”The truth of my life,” he says, “disrupts their lies.”

Let’s hope all of these candidates receive a fair hearing, especially among minorities.