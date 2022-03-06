Charles Davenport Jr.: Don't rush to condemn fertilizer plant

The cause of the fire that consumed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant over a four-day period from late January through early February has not been determined. Yet, many commentators and activists, eager to convict officials at Winston Weaver, have rushed to judgment.

The most recently filed lawsuit (there are three, and counting, as of this writing) charges that Weaver was “negligent or grossly negligent in causing, or contributing to the cause” of the fire, and asks for compensation for those affected by the blaze. The class-action lawsuit requests compensatory and punitive damages.

Before a single lawsuit was filed, Winston Weaver set aside a million dollars for what could be called “compensatory damages.” Those funds were designated to reimburse families forced to stay in hotel rooms during the evacuation of the local area, and to make up for the lost wages of those who were unable to work at businesses located near the Weaver facility.

Compensatory damages are perfectly reasonable; so much so that Winston Weaver offered to pay them preemptively. The company also announced, while the remains of the plant were still smoldering, that its three-dozen employees would receive their full pay for a month.