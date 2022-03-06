Charles Davenport Jr.: Don't rush to condemn fertilizer plant

The cause of the fire that consumed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant over a four-day period from late January through early February has not been determined. Yet, many commentators and activists, eager to convict officials at Winston Weaver, have rushed to judgment.
The most recently filed lawsuit (there are three, and counting, as of this writing) charges that Weaver was “negligent or grossly negligent in causing, or contributing to the cause” of the fire, and asks for compensation for those affected by the blaze. The class-action lawsuit requests compensatory and punitive damages.
Before a single lawsuit was filed, Winston Weaver set aside a million dollars for what could be called “compensatory damages.” Those funds were designated to reimburse families forced to stay in hotel rooms during the evacuation of the local area, and to make up for the lost wages of those who were unable to work at businesses located near the Weaver facility.
Compensatory damages are perfectly reasonable; so much so that Winston Weaver offered to pay them preemptively. The company also announced, while the remains of the plant were still smoldering, that its three-dozen employees would receive their full pay for a month.
The city of Winston-Salem is also helping residents affected by the fire. It will compensate local residents for lost wages, the cost of hotel rooms and other related expenses.
What about “punitive compensation”? The investigation is ongoing, but thus far, there is no evidence that would justify or necessitate punitive measures. No one has established that Weaver broke any laws or violated any regulations. Seemingly, those with ulterior (aka financial) motives are inclined to presume Winston Weaver guilty until proven innocent.
Among them are many environmentalists and racial activists. The (Raleigh) News & Observer reports that, according to the EPA’s “Environmental Justice Screening and Mapping Tool, about 51% of the roughly 6,500 people who live within a mile of Winston Weaver are Black and 26% are Hispanic. The per capita annual income in the area is $17,423, well short of Forsyth County’s $30,769.”
What is the relevance of this, and what conclusions are we supposed to draw?
The plant was inspected by the Winston-Salem Fire Department in late December and no violations were discovered. While it is true that the building had neither fire alarms nor sprinklers, it’s also true that they were not required. Why not?
The Winston-Salem facility was built in 1939, and the sprinkler requirement did not go into effect until 1953. Weaver was “grandfathered,” meaning the building was exempt from regulations adopted later.
This “grandfathered” exemption does not sit well with Jim Longworth, host of ABC 45’s “Triad Today” show. Weaver should not only compensate local residents, Longworth writes, but “also reimburse every public agency who took part in fighting, containing and investigating the fire.”
The Winston-Salem facility has been in operation for more than 80 years. Over the span of eight decades, how many jobs has Weaver provided, and, more to Longworth’s point, how much revenue has the company generated for North Carolina, Forsyth County and the city of Winston-Salem? More than enough, I suspect, to cover fire-related expenses.
Longworth complains that the company “hid behind its ‘grandfather,’ who gave it permission to put profit over safety.” But the company was operating within the law. If officials in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and the state are unhappy with the laws and regulations that govern North Carolina businesses, they should change the laws and regulations.
Meanwhile, we can’t retroactively punish officials at Winston Weaver Co. for violating regulations that, arguably at least, should have been on the books (ex post facto).