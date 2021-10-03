Charles Davenport Jr.: Even if you erase 2020, schools are failing

During the last academic year (2020-2021), 58% of Guilford County’s public school students failed end-of-grade or end-of-course tests. But don’t be alarmed: Education leaders want us to keep the data in context.
As Jessie Pounds reported last month (“School test results drop in Guilford,” Sept. 2), “State education leaders cautioned Wednesday against using the new data to compare to previous years or to determine future success since so many factors tied to the pandemic affected education for that school year.”
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt doesn’t want parents to hit the panic button just yet. These results, she assures them, are “only a snapshot” of a year plagued by “extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances.” Using last year’s numbers would be “improper,” and a “disservice to our students, teachers and administrators.”
According to The Science, we could have safely educated our children last year, in person, in classrooms. Remote learning directly contradicted The Science, which has provided the foundation for mandates of every variety — vaccinations, distancing and masking.
But never mind. For the sake of this discussion, let’s pretend, along with the establishment, that last year never happened; let’s concede that our kids’ academic performance plunged due to circumstances beyond the control of education leaders.
In fairness to the establishment, parents should look at the previous, pre-pandemic year (2019-2020) to “determine the future success” of public education. That year represents the norm — conditions under which public education thrives, unencumbered by extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances. That year, education leaders tell us, is the proper measuring stick for parents of school-age children.
Fine. In that academic year, “only” 45% of Guilford County students failed EOG or EOC exams. So, you see, if we set aside the year of the pandemic, our kids are excelling. Academic excellence abounds. Your kids — well, 55% of them — are learning at least as much as they’re supposed to.
But what about the other 45% — the children who failed the exams? Well, that’s normal. Don’t worry about it. Be a good parent: Keep quiet about your illiterate children, and hand over additional tax revenue, so that public education can be “fully funded,” whatever that means.
Last month, teachers and administrators indulged in a “Celebration of Excellence” (“I’m going to do what works for students,” Sept. 22), during which the system’s best and brightest were surrounded by colorful balloons and showered with confetti. (No word on whether any parents of the failing 45% were present.)
One of the honorees was KaTrinka Brown of Jackson Middle School, who was named Principal of the Year. “Educators,” Brown said, “have a responsibility to stand up against inequities and for their students.” She urged her colleagues to “continue to fight the good fight.”
If middle school teachers and administrators devoted a little more time and energy to teaching reading, writing and arithmetic, and a little less to pontificating about “inequities,” GCS could improve the academic performance of its charges. When that day arrives, a “Celebration of Excellence” will draw applause, rather than scornful laughter, from readers.
Meanwhile, a couple of guest columnists sounded the alarm last month about the nation’s teacher shortage, and the fact that many students are being taught by substitutes, teaching assistants and (gasp!) unlicensed instructors.
“You wouldn’t go to the dentist,” the authors write, “and then let the receptionist clean your teeth.”
No, I wouldn’t. But the analogy doesn’t work. Teaching is not brain surgery, rocket science or dental hygiene. If you have mastered the academic material, and you can communicate effectively, you can teach.
Speaking of which, homeschooling is more popular than ever, and it’s easy to understand why.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His article runs the first Sunday of the month.