Charles Davenport Jr.: Even if you erase 2020, schools are failing

In fairness to the establishment, parents should look at the previous, pre-pandemic year (2019-2020) to “determine the future success” of public education. That year represents the norm — conditions under which public education thrives, unencumbered by extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances. That year, education leaders tell us, is the proper measuring stick for parents of school-age children.

Fine. In that academic year, “only” 45% of Guilford County students failed EOG or EOC exams. So, you see, if we set aside the year of the pandemic, our kids are excelling. Academic excellence abounds. Your kids — well, 55% of them — are learning at least as much as they’re supposed to.

But what about the other 45% — the children who failed the exams? Well, that’s normal. Don’t worry about it. Be a good parent: Keep quiet about your illiterate children, and hand over additional tax revenue, so that public education can be “fully funded,” whatever that means.

Last month, teachers and administrators indulged in a “Celebration of Excellence” (“I’m going to do what works for students,” Sept. 22), during which the system’s best and brightest were surrounded by colorful balloons and showered with confetti. (No word on whether any parents of the failing 45% were present.)