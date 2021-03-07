Charles Davenport Jr.: Facing a 'tremendous void' without Rush

“From today on, there will be a tremendous void in our lives, and of course, on the radio.” – Kathryn Limbaugh, announcing the death of her husband, Rush, on Feb. 17
My weekday lunchtime routine has been the same for about 25 years: Drive to a quiet place (away from work), read the newspaper and eat a bagged lunch while listening to the EIB Network, the home of Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.
For the quarter-century that I’ve been a regular listener (a “dittohead”) Rush’s program has provided a mid-day reprieve from the workplace — a “happy hour,” of sorts. For that 60 minutes or so that I could devote to the program, entertainment, enlightenment and amusement were guaranteed. That Wednesday would be a weekday like any other.
Or so I thought.
As I approached my secluded parking spot, I turned on the radio, which was set to my default station: WPTI, 94.5 FM. But the voice I heard was unfamiliar. In contrast to Rush’s, it was soft, feminine and solemn.
I knew, right away, that the inevitable had happened. We had been informed, months ago, that Limbaugh’s cancer was terminal, but we didn’t expect the end to come so soon. The speaker that day was Rush’s wife, Kathryn, who delivered the message dreaded by millions.
Limbaugh’s show, which was carried by nearly 600 stations, was highly influential to listeners and elected officials alike. Even The Associated Press grudgingly conceded the fact. As the AP’s Matt Sedensky wrote on the day after Rush’s death, Limbaugh “could often enunciate the Republican platform better and more entertainingly than any party leader.”
For 30 years Rush ruled talk radio, the only medium dominated by conservatives. On that playing field, progressives, try as they might, have not been able to compete. (Remember the much-ballyhooed, but short-lived “Air America”?) Left-wing radio has never caught on, I suspect, because so many progressives are humorless. Limbaugh’s spoofs were routinely hilarious.
He was not only an extraordinary skilled radio host, but also the author of best-selling books. One of his most impressive, but least-discussed, accomplishments is his “Rush Revere” series of children’s books, which he co-wrote with Kathryn. The series features a talking, time-traveling horse named “Liberty” who takes children to the scene of important events in American history. The books, like Rush’s radio show, are simultaneously informative and entertaining.
Former President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an accolade that infuriated many progressives. The political left is presumably the home of inclusion and tolerance, but many liberals have demonstrated their true colors in the wake of Limbaugh’s death.
Many of those hateful, despicable remarks have come from the college professors who are teaching (or, is it indoctrinating?) your children. One of those instructors is Stephen Young, an adjunct faculty member in religious studies at Appalachian State University, who posted the following on Twitter: “Rush is dead and his shame is eternal. Save your mourning energy for activism to dismantle the evil world he helped build. May his name be an instructive curse forever.”
On Feb. 27, Christine Flowers, a columnist for the Delaware County (Pa.) Daily Times, spoke for decent Americans when she lectured the likes of Young in these pages: “I was taught that we do not celebrate death, even when we hated the life that was taken.”
To many of us, Limbaugh wasn’t just some guy on the radio; he was akin to a long-time, trusted adviser, or a favorite uncle who told funny and informative stories. Very few of us ever met Rush, but nearly all of us considered him a friend.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His article appears the first Sunday of the month.