Charles Davenport Jr.: Facing a 'tremendous void' without Rush

“From today on, there will be a tremendous void in our lives, and of course, on the radio.” – Kathryn Limbaugh, announcing the death of her husband, Rush, on Feb. 17

My weekday lunchtime routine has been the same for about 25 years: Drive to a quiet place (away from work), read the newspaper and eat a bagged lunch while listening to the EIB Network, the home of Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.

For the quarter-century that I’ve been a regular listener (a “dittohead”) Rush’s program has provided a mid-day reprieve from the workplace — a “happy hour,” of sorts. For that 60 minutes or so that I could devote to the program, entertainment, enlightenment and amusement were guaranteed. That Wednesday would be a weekday like any other.

Or so I thought.

As I approached my secluded parking spot, I turned on the radio, which was set to my default station: WPTI, 94.5 FM. But the voice I heard was unfamiliar. In contrast to Rush’s, it was soft, feminine and solemn.

I knew, right away, that the inevitable had happened. We had been informed, months ago, that Limbaugh’s cancer was terminal, but we didn’t expect the end to come so soon. The speaker that day was Rush’s wife, Kathryn, who delivered the message dreaded by millions.