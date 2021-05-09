Charles Davenport Jr.: Finally, an alternative voice for teachers

Marshall says the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), which represents about 20% of the state’s teachers, is “very expensive” for its members. But also, and perhaps more importantly, many educators are repulsed by the organization’s “leftist ideology.” What does she mean by that?

Among the NCAE’s legislative priorities is the elimination of end-of-course tests — exams Marshall believes are necessary “to evaluate student achievement and growth.” Parents of young kids are interested in the quality of neighborhood schools, but, according to its website, the NCAE would like to “eliminate the A-F school grading system.” Marshall would also like us to know that the vice president of the NCAE, Bryan Proffitt, considers himself an “anti-capitalist revolutionary.”

Children, Marshall believes, “need to be taught how to think critically, not what to think — especially not an anti-American political ideology.” Until now, she notes, “there has been no counterpoint alternative to the NCAE. That’s where Carolina Teachers’ Alliance comes in.”