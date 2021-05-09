Charles Davenport Jr.: Finally, an alternative voice for teachers

According to the latest NAEP exam, commonly known as “the nation’s report card,” only 36% of North Carolina’s fourth graders, and 33% of the state’s eighth graders, are proficient readers. We’ve heard similar numbers for decades.
Far too many kids are being “left behind”— to use establishment nomenclature — by public education.
But it gets worse. While failing to teach so many of our students the three Rs, some school districts are simultaneously infusing kids with Marxist-style identity politics and “woke” ideas about social justice, climate change, gender identity and a host of other left-wing fetishes. If current trends prevail, our kids will be “woke” but illiterate.
A revolution in education is long-overdue, and there are signs that an uprising is underway. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson blasted the state’s proposed grievance-based standards for social studies, and he has established a task force to document incidents of public-school indoctrination and bias; North Carolina resident and Harvard grad Sloan Rachmuth is making waves on a national level with her Education First Alliance (edfirstnc.org); and “Take Back Our Schools” is leading the resistance here in Guilford County.
Three weeks ago, at Greensboro’s Country Park (and two other locations in the state), we were introduced to yet another player in the realm of education reform: the Carolina Teachers’ Alliance (carolinateachers.org), which was founded by Amy Marshall of Wake County. Marshall, a native of Texas, has lived in North Carolina since 2014. She has 13 years of teaching experience in public schools.
Marshall says the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), which represents about 20% of the state’s teachers, is “very expensive” for its members. But also, and perhaps more importantly, many educators are repulsed by the organization’s “leftist ideology.” What does she mean by that?
Among the NCAE’s legislative priorities is the elimination of end-of-course tests — exams Marshall believes are necessary “to evaluate student achievement and growth.” Parents of young kids are interested in the quality of neighborhood schools, but, according to its website, the NCAE would like to “eliminate the A-F school grading system.” Marshall would also like us to know that the vice president of the NCAE, Bryan Proffitt, considers himself an “anti-capitalist revolutionary.”
Children, Marshall believes, “need to be taught how to think critically, not what to think — especially not an anti-American political ideology.” Until now, she notes, “there has been no counterpoint alternative to the NCAE. That’s where Carolina Teachers’ Alliance comes in.”
CTA will establish a PAC, advocate for certain positions and endorse candidates — actions that, for years, the NCAE has undertaken without opposition from within the public education establishment. Unlike the NCAE, CTA intends to endorse “candidates who will focus on bringing schools back to academics, rather than political or social justice content that does not help students’ reading and math scores.”
CTA will be a champion of apolitical, academic instruction, and will push for transparency in both curriculum and teacher training. “We want the school districts to post all teacher training publicly, on their website,” Marshall says, “so the public can see what their tax dollars are paying for.”
I asked Marshall what kind of reaction she’s gotten from educators in the wake of CTA’s series of “launch parties” a few weeks ago: “The teachers are telling us they’re relieved that they finally have a reasonable association to join, and they’re optimistic that things might be able to change.”
As are many of us outsiders, who, for years, have shouted from the rooftops the dire necessity of education reform. Our primary concern is students — specifically, those “left behind,” who struggle to read and write.
“It’s time for us to be proud and not fearful,” Marshall declares, “and not intimidated by the loud few. We are the majority of North Carolina.”
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His article is published the first Sunday of the month.