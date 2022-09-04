Charles Davenport Jr.: How much do you make? None of my business.

On my news feed the other day, I stumbled across something unusual: the sound of a black hole. Intrigued, I clicked on the provided link and listened to a terrifying audio released by NASA. It was enlightening, as you’d expect, but also kind of scary — the soundtrack of death and eternal anguish.

I find that fascinating, but maybe you don’t. There is no universal agreement on what qualifies as interesting. Consider another example.

Last week’s Sunday paper included Parade magazine’s “most popular edition” of the year: the annual “What People Earn” issue. Now wait a minute. Are millions of readers perched on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating this particular edition of Parade? If so, why?

This is not a criticism of Parade. Marilyn vos Savant’s column, “Ask Marilyn,” is essential reading. But she appears in every issue, not just the extraordinarily popular “What People Earn” edition.

I can think of very few things I find less interesting than how much money other people make. I just couldn’t care less. Evidently, though, I’m an exception to the rule. Unbeknownst to me, last Sunday, standing between the Parade-hungry masses and the corner store’s news rack, I risked being felled and trampled to death.

The amount of money other people make has little impact on me, and is therefore a matter of indifference. Theoretically speaking, I could walk over to my neighbor’s house and make inquiries. If I were so inclined, I could ring Tom’s doorbell and say, “Hey, Tom. I was just wondering: How much money do you make?”

Asking that question would be not only pointless, because I don’t care about the answer, but worse, it would be downright vulgar. In the private sector, one’s income should be just that: a private matter. More than likely, Tom would decline to answer, and suggest that I get off his property. And stay off.

Apparently, it’s OK to engage in a bit of lurid snooping into people’s private lives, so long as we are not personally acquainted with the people under scrutiny. Hence the popularity of Parade’s “What People Earn” issue.

I don’t understand why it’s such a fascinating subject. If I am happy with my job, and believe that I’m fairly compensated, why should I care how much money my neighbors make?

This is particularly true in the workplace. What your colleagues get paid is none of your business. In fact, I’ve worked at a few places where discussing your compensation, or someone else’s, is a firing offense.

Here’s an interesting philosophical question: Would you rather make $35,000 a year doing something you love, or $135,000 a year working a job that you hate? I’d rather make less money, but love what I do. Yet, many people with whom I’ve discussed this beg to differ: They’d endure a job they loathe, in order to make more money.

I’m not convinced that there’s any direct correlation between material well-being and happiness. If your income increases by, say, 50% with a new job, is it necessarily true that you will be 50% happier? I don’t think so.

Parade magazine profiles folks from a wide range of occupations and incomes. Among them are MiKayla Abbas of Sioux Falls, S.D., who makes $19,143 a year as a pet sitter and walker, and Andrew Lokenauth of Tampa, Fla., who makes $285,000 as a finance director.

Why do so many of us care about the incomes of these people? What conclusions do we reach about Abbas and Lokenaugh, based on how much money they make? And finally, might our conclusions be mistaken?