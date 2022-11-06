Charles Davenport Jr.: It's time for something different

The red wave that has been building for months has crested, and in two days, it will crash loudly into the political landscape. From coast to coast, progressives will be swept (or kept) from office. “MAGA Republican extremists,” as Mr. Biden and the media call them, will regain control of the House, and quite possibly, the Senate, too.

Atop voters’ minds will be the economy, immigration and crime. Contrary to Democratic talking points, neither Jan. 6 nor climate change will play a significant role.

On the national stage, conservatives have watched with glee as the likes of Ron DeSantis and Kari Lake have excoriated social justice warriors disguised as journalists. That’s all jolly good fun, of course, but we need not look to Florida or Arizona for electoral motivation.

They say, “All politics is local,” and that includes public education — a realm in dire need of reform. It is a conspicuous blip on the radar of conservatives this year, and that’s another factor that does not bode well for Democrats.

Two weeks ago, the Associated Press reported that “right-leaning groups are spending millions on candidates who promise to scale back teachings on race and sexuality, remove offending books from libraries and nix plans for gender-neutral bathrooms or transgender-inclusive sports teams.”

That’s true, but incomplete. Another, more fundamental concern is that our kids aren’t learning the basics. For decades, conservatives have been shouting from the rooftops that mediocrity is the norm in public education. Such was the case pre-COVID, and “remote learning” made matters even worse.

We learned from the AP on Oct. 13 that ACT scores have hit “their lowest point in 30 years,” and that “42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the subject benchmarks in English, reading, science and math.”

Like students in every other state, kids in North Carolina were kneecapped by school closures and “remote learning,” which means no learning at all. According to T. Keung Hui of The (Raleigh) News & Observer, our students’ reading and math results on the NAEP exam “are the worst they’ve been in more than 20 years.” Reading scores for fourth graders have plummeted to 1998 levels, and eighth graders’ scores are the lowest since 1992.

It’s a challenge to determine which is more disturbing: the plunging test scores, or the reaction from the education establishment. According to Rose Babbington, senior director for state partnerships for the ACT exam, the latest results “offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools.”

Cheyanne Mumphrey of the AP helpfully reminds us that standardized tests, including the ACT, “have faced growing concerns that they’re unfair to minority and low-income students.”

Alberto Carvalho, who is superintendent of Los Angeles schools and a member of the National Assessment Governing Board, says the latest NAEP results highlight the “long-standing and systemic shortcomings of our education system.”

Most disappointing, perhaps, were the remarks of Whitney Oakley, newly appointed superintendent of Guilford County Schools, who said, “(T)he disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic exposed historical systemic gaps in our nation’s education systems.”

The prevalence of groupthink among educators is remarkable. Do they all memorize talking-point memos issued by the Education Department? Most of these folks probably have good intentions, but the bubble they live in has destroyed their ability to think for themselves.

For too long we have elected the same type of people to run public education. They went to the same schools; they majored in the same areas; they are devoted to the same demonstrably failed ideas.

Let’s try something different this time.