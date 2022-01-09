Charles Davenport Jr.: Money does not buy better schooling

Several times per week, news consumers are subjected to a barrage of claims that public education is underfunded, and that teachers are underpaid. Defenders of the Establishment insist that most of public education’s ailments are a direct result of “insufficient resources,” or, what you and I call a “lack of money.” Many of these arguments, I suspect, arise from conflicting views about the objective of public education.
Obviously, teaching the fundamentals to children is the most important task. Yet, many among us seem to believe government schools exist to provide income — the more lucrative, the better — to teachers, administrators and support staff, regardless of whether students are learning.
The latter mindset is exemplified by the Guilford County Association of Educators, many members of which rallied last month to “demand that the district provide $4,000 in bonuses for every employee” of the system. (A public relations tip for the GCAE: Taxpayers don’t respond well to demands for this or that; we prefer requests.)
Another example of the latter mindset comes to us from the president of the N.C. Association of Educators, who, a few weeks ago in these pages, boasted that her organization has spent the last year advocating for “meaningful salary increases, increased classroom funding and a fulfillment of the Leandro mandate.” No surprise there: the NCAE wants more money for teachers and staff (despite your kids’ lack of academic progress).
The Leandro mandate is a court ruling that arises from the same flawed premise: that public education can be fixed with a massive infusion of cash. Incidentally, the namesake of that decadeslong legal battle, Robb Leandro, somehow overcame the dreadfully “insufficient resources” Hoke County and the state of North Carolina devoted to his education in the 1980s and ’90s. He’s now a lawyer in Raleigh.
As we learned from a (Raleigh) News & Observer article in these pages last month, courts in other states have ordered significant increases in education funding. What can we learn from them?
In Washington, NAEP reading scores for fourth and eighth graders declined 3.4 and 5.3 points, respectively, from 2017 to 2019. In Kansas, reading proficiency among fourth graders remained flat, at 32%, from 2017 to 2019. Among that state’s eighth graders, reading proficiency declined, from 36% in 2017, to 32% in 2019.
Court-ordered funding increases in New Jersey didn’t work, either. Reading proficiency among fourth graders declined from 49% in 2017, to 42% in 2019. Among eighth graders, there’s a similar story: Reading proficiency dropped from 47% to 43.
North Carolinians should, indeed, learn something from those three states, but it’s not the lesson the courts were hoping for.
On a per-student basis, New York spends more money on public education ($24,000) than any other state. Utah, at the other end of the spectrum, spends the least ($7,600). North Carolina, at $9,375, falls between the two extremes.
What do these numbers mean? Establishment figures might suggest that the people of Utah couldn’t care less about the education of children, and that New Yorkers, on the other hand, are deeply concerned about the intellectual development of kids.
If the increased-funding-equals-improved-performance argument is true, NAEP results from 2019 should reveal that New York’s kids are intellectual giants, while Utah’s are illiterate dimwits.
Alas, the evidence contradicts the Establishment’s assertion. Thirty-eight percent of Utah’s eighth graders, but only 26% of New York’s, are proficient in reading. Those results are precisely the opposite of what champions of the “funding fallacy” expect us to believe.
North Carolina spends much less than New York, but our results are slightly better than (or, not quite as abysmal as) theirs: 33% of our eighth graders are proficient readers. Hooray.
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist.