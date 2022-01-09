Charles Davenport Jr.: Money does not buy better schooling

Several times per week, news consumers are subjected to a barrage of claims that public education is underfunded, and that teachers are underpaid. Defenders of the Establishment insist that most of public education’s ailments are a direct result of “insufficient resources,” or, what you and I call a “lack of money.” Many of these arguments, I suspect, arise from conflicting views about the objective of public education.

Obviously, teaching the fundamentals to children is the most important task. Yet, many among us seem to believe government schools exist to provide income — the more lucrative, the better — to teachers, administrators and support staff, regardless of whether students are learning.

The latter mindset is exemplified by the Guilford County Association of Educators, many members of which rallied last month to “demand that the district provide $4,000 in bonuses for every employee” of the system. (A public relations tip for the GCAE: Taxpayers don’t respond well to demands for this or that; we prefer requests.)