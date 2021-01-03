Charles Davenport Jr.: Natural law defends venue's decision

Two weeks ago, management at The Warehouse on Ivy, a wedding venue in Winston-Salem, declined to serve Brianna May and Kasey Mayfield — a lesbian couple engaged to be married. Mayfield had researched the facility online, and was impressed enough to make inquiries, in response to which she was informed by the venue’s Daniel Stanley that “unfortunately, we do not host same-sex ceremonies.”

Predictably, local media outlets pounced on the story, which, within a few days, had gone national. Progressive journalists (pardon the redundancy) drool like ravenous canines at the prospect of exposing “bigotry” and “hate” directed at members of a protected class.

All of that is ho-hum, run-of-the-mill, business-as-usual stuff. What makes the story interesting is a couple of unforeseen, and quite refreshing, twists and turns.

First, May and Mayfield have been dignified and restrained — almost graceful — in their reaction. Of course, they voiced their disappointment over the venue’s refusal to host same-sex ceremonies, but their rhetoric has been uncommonly diplomatic. And, incredibly, as we learned from the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Hinton, “they are not considering legal action against the business.” At times, they even sing the praises of The Warehouse on Ivy: May says it’s “a really cool venue, and they have good reviews.”