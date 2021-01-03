Charles Davenport Jr.: Natural law defends venue's decision

Two weeks ago, management at The Warehouse on Ivy, a wedding venue in Winston-Salem, declined to serve Brianna May and Kasey Mayfield — a lesbian couple engaged to be married. Mayfield had researched the facility online, and was impressed enough to make inquiries, in response to which she was informed by the venue’s Daniel Stanley that “unfortunately, we do not host same-sex ceremonies.”
Predictably, local media outlets pounced on the story, which, within a few days, had gone national. Progressive journalists (pardon the redundancy) drool like ravenous canines at the prospect of exposing “bigotry” and “hate” directed at members of a protected class.
All of that is ho-hum, run-of-the-mill, business-as-usual stuff. What makes the story interesting is a couple of unforeseen, and quite refreshing, twists and turns.
First, May and Mayfield have been dignified and restrained — almost graceful — in their reaction. Of course, they voiced their disappointment over the venue’s refusal to host same-sex ceremonies, but their rhetoric has been uncommonly diplomatic. And, incredibly, as we learned from the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Hinton, “they are not considering legal action against the business.” At times, they even sing the praises of The Warehouse on Ivy: May says it’s “a really cool venue, and they have good reviews.”
That’s a classy response. Mayfield says, “It’s their choice, and it’s not against the law for them to have that feeling.” Theirs is not the vitriolic language we’ve come to expect from combatants in the culture wars.
Another thing we’ve come to expect is hastily-arranged, press conference-styled apologies from those who accidentally express an honest, principled position. A high-profile example of this despicable tendency was provided about six months ago by Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.
Initially, Brees said players who kneeled during the anthem were “disrespectful.” That was an honest, principled position, but one that he negated hours later, when, having endured criticism from the “social justice” community, he raced to the microphones and apologized. In doing so, Brees earned the contempt of millions.
Conversely, the owners and management of The Warehouse on Ivy voiced an honest, principled position, and they’re standing by it. No regrets, no apologies. That’s refreshing. Opposition to same-sex marriage is not a trendy, fashionable stance. It’s not the kind of thing one brags about at cocktail parties. In the modern era, it’s a courageous, counter-cultural position. But also, defensible.
Daniel Stanley, in an email to the Journal, said, “Although we love and respect everyone in our community, their own decision-making and beliefs, we also believe in our own Christian values.”
A few million activists — or “five lawyers,” as Chief Justice John Roberts called the court majority in his gay marriage dissent a few years ago — are willing to dismiss centuries of accumulated wisdom to indulge in a revolutionary social experiment. That’s a breathtaking display of arrogance. An awareness of, if not deference to, ancient “norms,” including traditional marriage, should give pause to the champions of sudden, radical change.
One could also point out that same-sex marriage is contrary to natural law — an innate set of moral principles stamped on the human conscience. These inherent values guide our thoughts and govern our behavior. Advocates of natural law include such intellectual giants as Thomas Aquinas, Cicero, Edmund Burke and Russell Kirk.
Another natural law enthusiast is William Blackstone, who wrote that it is “binding over all the globe, in all countries, and at all times: no human laws are of any validity, if contrary to this; and such of them as are valid derive all their force, and all their authority … from this original.”
Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His articles run the first and third Sundays of the month.